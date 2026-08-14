Rookie QB Speaks out on Making Patriots Preseason Debut

The NFL preseason is the time for young players to develop behind hard work. But it’s also the perfect opportunity for a rookie quarterback to adapt to his new NFL surroundings. New England Patriots rookie quarterback Behren Morton took strides with both of those goals Thursday night.

Based on what Morton described to reporters after his preseason debut, he appeared to have a “welcome to the NFL” moment before the game even started.

“Once we got out there for pregame, it was kind of a surreal moment. You’re playing at such a legendary place, and so it was really cool to be there in that atmosphere,” said Morton.

Once the game started, though, Morton was all about business.

“Then as the game went on, we just have got to be better on first and second down. We can’t have penalties that put us behind the chains, and it starts with me.

“So, being commander of the huddle, getting back to what’s next, what’s the next play, and let’s have a positive play. But we’re just trying to execute, we’re trying to do our job and put us in a good position.”

The Patriots selected Morton at No. 234 overall in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He received playing time in Week 1 of the preseason behind veteran backup Tommy DeVito.

Morton finished 7 of 13 with 66 passing yards. The Patriots tied the Indianapolis Colts 13-13.

Rookie QB Behren Morton Makes Patriots Debut

While the atmosphere of playing at Gillette Stadium on Thursday was a terrific experience, it was even better Morton received snaps late in the fourth quarter with the game tied.

The Patriots had 1:16 remaining on the clock when Morton took the field for what was likely to be the game’s final drive.

Morton shared with reporters both DeVito and Drake Maye offered him advice before the possession.

“Just take a deep breath, it’s just football, is what they said. And at the end of the day, it is just football,” said Morton. “The ball is going to get spotted, and we had a minute and something left. So, it’s our job to do what we are supposed to do and move the ball down the field.

“We should’ve pushed the ball further down the field for Andy. But proud of the way that we responded. We got pretty sluggish in the third, sluggish in the fourth and finished off the fourth better.”

Unfortunately for Morton, kicker Andy Borregales missed a 49-yard field goal with 13 seconds left. So, the game ended in a tie.

But the Patriots can still feel well about their offensive depth players in the two-minute drill.

Patriots QBs Left Something to be Desired?

Morton said it himself while commending the offense for ending Thursday on a high note. While the two-minute drill was better, the Patriots offense stalled in the third and fourth quarters.

In actuality, the unit didn’t do much the entire game. The Patriots had just 275 total yards and averaged only four yards per play.

New England’s offense scored one touchdown and settled for five field goal attempts. Of those attempts, three of them were misses.

With those missed opportunities, the Patriots needed four takeaways on defense to finish with a tie.

In addition to Morton’s stat line, DeVito completed 13 of 22 attempts for 138 yards. He connected with wide receiver Kyle Williams for a touchdown.

The Patriots will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the preseason. Kickoff will occur at 7 pm ET on Saturday, August 22.