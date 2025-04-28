Belichick, Under ‘Muse’s’ Watchful Eye, Still Won’t Admit Patriots Fired Him

Bill Belichick sat down with “CBS Sunday Morning” this weekend to promote his new book, “The Art of Winning,” but the New England Patriots legend made it pretty clear there were a few topics he had no interest in revisiting.

First up: Patriot’s team owner Robert Kraft.

Not once in the book’s 15 chapters or acknowledgements section does Belichick mention his Patriots boss, despite their 24 years working side by side. Asked about the glaring omission, Belichick kept it vague. “It’s about my life lessons in football,” he said during the eight-minute segment. “It’s really more about the ones that I experienced directly.”

When interviewer Tony Dokoupil pressed him about his January 2024 exit from New England, Belichick stuck to the script. “It was a mutual decision for us to part ways,” he said. Even when Dokoupil reminded him that Kraft described the move as a “firing” — trying to do it in “a classy way,” as Kraft put it — Belichick didn’t budge. “It was a mutual decision,” he repeated.

Belichick Keeps It Buttoned Up on Relationship, Social Media

Another no-go zone: his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, who he describes as his “creative muse” in his book. When Dokoupil asked about the public attention around their age gap, Belichick brushed it off. “I’ve never been too worried about what everybody else thinks,” he said. “Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what’s right.” The awkwardness of the conversation is palpable, as seen here.

Nicole Yang of The Boston Globe points out that when Dokoupil tried to dig deeper into how the couple met, it was Hudson herself who stepped in, calling from off-camera, “He’s not talking about this.”

Belichick also wasn’t about to get into his sudden turn toward social media. For years, he mocked Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) whenever asked about them. Now, he’s technically “on” them — but still couldn’t seem to muster any enthusiasm. “So I’m on some of those social media platforms, but I honestly don’t follow,” he said, still sounding like a man who’d rather break down a Cover 2 than check a DM.

As Yang notes, the rest of the interview steered toward safer ground: Belichick’s bond with his father, Steve; his six Super Bowl titles; his complicated dance with the media over the decades; and his next chapter coaching at North Carolina. Even after all these years, Belichick is still trying to move the chains on his own terms.