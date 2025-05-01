Ex-Patriot Torches Belichick’s UNC Circus: “They Should Consider Firing Bill”

Bill Belichick has found himself in an unfamiliar place: under fire for something that has nothing to do with football and everything to do with optics. The former Patriots legend, now in charge at the University of North Carolina, is dealing with a string of headline-grabbing off-field sagas involving his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson—and some voices in the football world are wondering if he’s already worn out his welcome.

One of those voices? Ted Johnson, a former linebacker for Belichick in New England and current co-host on WEEI in Boston. On Tuesday, Johnson didn’t hold back, calling Hudson’s recent behavior “embarrassing” and floating a wild—but not totally dismissible—idea: that UNC might want to move on from Belichick before he even coaches a game.

“I think the UNC Tar Heels should consider firing Bill Belichick,” Johnson said, adding that he holds college coaches to a higher moral standard than NFL ones. “I’m worried that Bill Belichick just isn’t fit to coach college kids and UNC should consider cutting ties.”

Off-the-Field Distractions Pile Up for Ex-Patriots Coach

The drama started when Hudson, a former Bridgewater State cheerleader, interrupted Belichick’s sit-down interview with CBS Sunday Morning—reportedly storming off set and delaying production after objecting to questions about how she and the 73-year-old met. TMZ reported that Hudson interfered with the taping on multiple occasions.

Bill Belichick is racing to Jordon Hudson's side … defending his girlfriend's behavior during that awkward CBS interview — while bashing the media company for the way it handled the now-infamous sit-down. Read more: https://t.co/yXgDb6J2pH pic.twitter.com/wHJEOob52n — TMZ (@TMZ) May 1, 2025

Then came a deeper dive from The Athletic, which revealed Hudson had not only injected herself into team business but had identified herself as the “chief operating officer” of a nonexistent company called Belichick Productions. She’s reportedly asked to be copied on internal team emails despite having no formal role at UNC.

As Awful Announcing’s Ben Axelrod puts it, “For better or worse, Belichick’s relationship with Hudson has become one of the most scrutinized storylines in all of sports.”

Whether or not UNC brass is truly sweating, there’s no question the hire looks a whole lot messier today than it did in December. At some point, the Tar Heels have to ask themselves if they brought on the GOAT—or a circus.