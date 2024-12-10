Bill Belichick Explains Unique Vision For College Football Coaching Job

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announces he is leaving the team during a press conference at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on January 11, 2024. Belichick, the NFL mastermind who has guided the New England Patriots to a record six Super Bowl titles as head coach, is parting ways with the team after 24 seasons. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Bill Belichick shocked the footballing world when multiple reports surfaced that he had taken an interview with the University of North Carolina for the position of head coach of the program.

Although it’s a shock to see Bill Belichick interviewing at a strong, but not elite program in UNC – albeit one of the top job openings so far in NCAAF, it is more surprising to see him in the college football world at all.

Why Is Bill Belichick Interviewing For College Football Coaching Jobs

Belichick has long had a public appreciation of certain aspects of Division I Football; appearing as a guest on College Gameday in 2023, and a very long, well-known friendship with former Alabama coach and 7 x National Champion, Nick Saban.

Yet, the fact that he was actively pursuing a job away from the NFL and in the college realm is still deeply surprising to many; especially when it came out that Belichick took a second interview with the Tar Heels just days later.

Unbeknownst to some, however, is the fact that Belichick’s father, Steve, who Bill famously revered, was a college football assistant coach for a total of 40 years, including 3 seasons spent with – perhaps uncoincidentally – the University of North Carolina.

Belichick Explains Exactly What He Brings To A College Football Program

Speaking on Pat McAfee’s show, Belichick broke down the reasons behind his desire to re-enter the coaching sphere at the college level, and what a UNC team may look like under him, per the Pat McAfee Show.

“IF I was in a College program it would be a pipeline to the NFL for the players that had the ability to play in the NFL.. It would be a professional program at the College level.. I don’t have any doubt that the players would be ready for the NFL” ~ Bill Belichick #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JyMDtzs2yR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2024

Speaking to McAfee and co host, AJ Hawk, Belichick notes how coaching roles in pro and college football have begun to converge; negotiating the often vast NIL agreements with high-level recruits, managing the school’s budget or “salary cap” and preparing a team for the expanded 12 team playoff where, similar to the NFL, the league’s importance is now far more weighted towards the postseason.

Belichick also explains what a UNC – or indeed any college football program would look like under him.

“IF I was in a college program, the college program would be a pipeline to the NFL for the players that had the ability to play in the NFL. It would be a professional program; training, nutrition, scheme, coaching, techniques that would transfer to the NFL. It would be an NFL program at a college level and an education that would get the players ready for their career after football, whether that was at the end of their college career or the end of their pro career.”

The 8 x Super Bowl champion paints quite the rosy picture of his potential future tenure at a top level college organization. And whilst many often like to draw a slightly exaggerated version of what they can bring to the table, there is no doubt that Belichick can bring everything he promised on McAfee’s show and much more.