Patriots “Best Fit” To Sign #1 Free Agent To $103 Million Deal Next Month

The New England Patriots need to make wholesales changes to their offense this offseason; no one can dispute that.

From a porous offensive line, to a receiving corps lacking elite capabilities, to a rushing attack that badly requires reinforcements; the Patriots need to surround franchise quarterback, Drake Maye, with as much support as possible if he is to be successful in his second season in the NFL and beyond.

Holding the most amount of cap space in the league this coming offseason, with a projected $125 million to work with this spring, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay predicts that New England will make a big splash in the free agency market.

Patriots A Strong Contender To Sign Tee Higgins To Mega Deal

He believes that the Patriots could sign the Tee Higgins to a whopping 3 year, $103 million deal this March.

“The New England Patriots are an ideal fit for Higgins, especially after landing a franchise quarterback in the 2024 draft”, Kay writes, “With Drake Maye already earning the first of potentially many Pro Bowl nods as a rookie despite being saddled with one of the league’s weakest receiving corps, pairing him with Higgins would significantly raise the ceiling on New England’s offense.