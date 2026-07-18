New England Patriots Icon Bill Belichick Delivers Clear Message on College Football Career

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick entered college football with more uncertainty than his familiar expression suggested.

The questions extended beyond North Carolina’s unsettled roster and quarterback situation.

Belichick also wondered whether he would enjoy coaching at the college level after spending his entire professional career in the NFL.

One difficult season later, he has his answer.

“I like coaching in college. I mean, really,” Belichick said Friday, via The Athletic. “I didn’t know whether I would or I wouldn’t, but I do. It’s been great.”

That admission arrived after a 4-8 debut that stripped away much of the curiosity surrounding Belichick’s move to Chapel Hill.

North Carolina opened with a nationally televised loss to TCU, dropped its first five games against power-conference opponents and missed a bowl game for the first time since 2018.

The results gave Belichick plenty of reasons to question the move.

Instead, the 74-year-old sounds more comfortable with the job as he prepares for his second preseason camp.

Bill Belichick Embraces Longer College Calendar

Belichick spent 24 seasons leading the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls as a head coach alongside Tom Brady.

That high standard was always going to be difficult to maintain without Brady or other elite players.

But college football has also given Belichick something the NFL could not: more time with his players.

He pointed to an NFL calendar that allowed coaches only nine weeks of offseason work with players.

At North Carolina, Belichick can spend most of the period from January through August teaching and building relationships.

“It gives you more of an impact on the players,” Belichick said. “You get to know them better.”

That part of the job fits a coach whose reputation was built on detail and preparation with an emphasis on player development.

Belichick said he enjoys helping younger players and described them as receptive to the work, although he told reporters he had to learn how to work across university departments.

He also acknowledged during ACC media days that recruiting and fundraising remain areas where he can improve, according to The Associated Press.

North Carolina Must Turn Progress Into Wins

Belichick believes the program is better positioned than it was last summer.

North Carolina carried 70 new players into his first season.

Neither quarterback had participated in spring practice, and the roster lacked enough familiarity to hold player-run practices without coaches directing the work.

The Tar Heels still have considerable turnover, but more freshmen arrived for spring practice and returning players have provided greater continuity.

Belichick described the difference as “night and day” and said the culture, work ethic and overall operation have improved, per ESPN.

Those gains will matter only if North Carolina begins closing the gap on the field.

The Tar Heels finished 2-6 in ACC play and ended last season with three consecutive losses to in-state rivals.

Five defeats came by at least 16 points.

Athletic director Steve Newmark told The Athletic that the school’s role is to supply Belichick with the money, facilities and recruiting resources required to succeed.

He also stressed continuous improvement rather than immediate gratification.

After all, Belichick’s first season tested that patience.

His latest comments suggest the experience didn’t weaken his interest in the job.

North Carolina now needs the scoreboard to give everyone else a reason to enjoy the experiment.