Bill Belichick’s Daughter-in-Law Ordered Arrested After Missing Court Date

Bill Belichick’s family is facing a new off-field issue after a North Carolina judge issued an order for the arrest of his daughter-in-law, Jen Belichick, following her failure to appear in court over a speeding citation.

Jen, the wife of Belichick’s son and North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, had been scheduled to appear before a Brunswick County judge on Friday. After she did not attend the hearing, the arrest order was issued Monday, according to court records cited by the California Post.

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The matter stems from a May 21 traffic stop in Leland, North Carolina. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper cited Jen for misdemeanor speeding after she was allegedly clocked driving a Jeep at 88 mph in a 70 mph zone.

No attorney was listed for Jen in the court records reviewed by the outlets, and a request for comment reportedly was not immediately returned.

Arrest Order Issued After Court No-Show

Because of the alleged speed involved, Jen was ordered to appear in court rather than simply resolve the citation without a hearing.

She did not appear on the scheduled date, prompting the judge to issue the arrest order shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, according to the reporting.

The order does not mean Jen has been taken into custody. A court official told the California Post that she has multiple options for addressing the matter, including asking the court to recall the order, hiring an attorney to handle the case or turning herself in.

The distinction is important. Jen is currently the subject of an arrest order stemming from an alleged traffic offense and missed appearance, but there has been no report that she has been arrested or booked.

Steve Belichick joined his father’s North Carolina staff as defensive coordinator after previously coaching under him with the New England Patriots. Jen and Steve have been married for nearly a decade and share several children.

Jen Belichick Had Already Drawn Headlines

Although the traffic case is unrelated, Jen had already become a public figure in the growing media attention surrounding Bill Belichick’s move to college football.

She previously made headlines after criticizing Jordon Hudson’s interruption during Belichick’s widely discussed “CBS Sunday Morning” interview. Later reporting alleged that Jen confronted Hudson following a North Carolina game in November 2025.

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That reported confrontation has no connection to the speeding citation or arrest order. The new legal matter centers exclusively on the May traffic stop and Jen’s subsequent failure to appear in court.

Belichick’s transition from the Patriots to North Carolina has generated enormous attention well beyond the field. His relationship with Hudson, his efforts to rebuild the Tar Heels and the addition of Steve to his coaching staff have all kept the six-time Super Bowl champion in the national spotlight.

The latest development now brings unwanted attention to another member of the Belichick family.

For Jen, the immediate question is how quickly she moves to address the court order. A motion to recall it or action through an attorney could resolve the no-show issue without the situation escalating further. Until then, the order remains another off-field storyline surrounding football’s most famous coaching family.