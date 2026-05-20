Bill Belichick Continues To Call Out ‘Deceptive’ CBS Regarding Viral 2025 Interview

Bill Belichick’s 2025 CBS interview was one that certainly did not paint the legendary head coach in a positive light. And with that, it also had a lot of people talking about his relationship with Jordon Hudson.

However, Belichick is continuing to make it clear that he was not happy with the way CBS edited the interview, speaking about it during an appearance on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast.

“You know, as we’ve seen recently, there have been more editing problems, and they go back over a couple of years—multiple examples of editing and interview process and all that,” Belichick stated. “You know, I thought that the interview I had with them was done very deceptively. I’ve asked for the transcript from them, and they won’t give it to me. They’ve done that with others. I’m not really sure what that policy is.

“So I’m kind of confused about some of the things that they say they are, but I don’t really see them living up to the trust that they talk about.”

What Happened During the Infamous CBS Interview

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In April 2025 interview, Belichick sat down with CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil, with the coach expecting to talk about his memoir “The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football.”

So, when Dokoupil brought up his relationship with Hudson, who is 49 years younger, she jumped in as she was watching the interview from the sidelines.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson said.

Dokoupil then turned to Hudson, who was shown on camera sitting behind the set in a sweatshirt, and asked, “No?”

“No,” she simply responded.

Following the interview airing, Belichick shared a statement, telling his side of the story.

“Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” his statement read. “Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book.

“After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

However, CBS fired back, with a spokesperson saying that it was set as a “wide-ranging interview,” adding that there were “no preconditions or limitations to this conversation.” They added that this was all “confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Are Still Going Strong

Earlier this month, Belichick and Hudson continued to prove that they are listening to the haters, showing off their happy relationship. And that happened at the Kentucky Derby.

The University of North Carolina head coach and his 25-year-old girlfriend were at Churchill Downs to watch the iconic race, with Hudson sharing a photo on her Instagram.

“Not the first time we’ve trudged through the mud together. 🤝🏻🩷🐎,” she captioned the post.