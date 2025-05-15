Bill Belichick Makes Jordon Hudson UNC Declaration Amidst Ongoing Controversy

Legendary former New England Patriots coach, Bill Belichick’s ongoing saga concerning his new girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has been one of the more interesting parts of what has otherwise been a quiet offseason for the NFL, as the NBA and NHL briefly take the limelight at this point in the sporting calendar.

After a disastrous interview for the pair on CBS Sunday Morning, in which the network portrayed Hudson in a less than flattering light, Pablo Torre reported last week that Hudson had been banned from the UNC sporting facility.

Sources tell @PabloTorre that Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is now banned from UNC’s football facility. One Belichick family source adds: “There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything… pic.twitter.com/59xQQtqyc0 — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) May 9, 2025

This investigative escapade was denied by UNC – although they did, critically, note that Hudson was not an employee of the university, despite her seemingly serving as Belichick’s de facto public relations manager – a role that was once served by now Boston College’s chief of staff, Berj Najarian.

And now, speaking on ESPN for the ACC Spring Meetings on Tuesday, Belichick made it clear what role his new paramour had within his new place of employment.

Belichick Breaks Silence On Jordon Hudson Relationship News

Bill Belichick, in his first TV interview since the ‘CBS Mornings’ debacle, says Jordon Hudson “doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football.” pic.twitter.com/hdkENbaR45 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 13, 2025

“It’s a personal relationship and she doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football”, Belichick expressed on SportsCenter.

When asked further about if his relationship and off-the-field noise is something that he speaks to his current UNC players about, he replied blankly, “I talk to the players, when we meet with them and when they come to visit.”

And then when pressed about how those specific conversations went, Belichick noted – in classic fashion, “Great – again, we want to make the players the best that they can be, provide them the best opportunity on and off the field and that’s what we’re about at UNC.”

Hudson ‘Doesn’t Have Anything’ To do With UNC Football

Unsurprisingly, the future Hall of Fame, 8 x Super Bowl champion coach did not give ample, juicy answers to the questions surrounding his personal life – preferring as always to stick to the Xs and Os of his professional job at hand.

However, the fact that he specifically noted that his current girlfriend does not have anything to do with the program – something that seemingly contradicts an email in March in which Belichick specifically requested that Hudson be copied into every email sent to him.

The question is, in the light of all this – what will be her role going forward?