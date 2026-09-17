Bill Belichick Breaks Silence on Jordon Hudson’s Role in His Career

Bill Belichick is pushing back on one of the biggest narratives that has followed him and girlfriend Jordon Hudson since he took over at North Carolina.

Hudson’s involvement in Belichick’s professional life has drawn intense scrutiny, particularly after she interrupted his now-infamous “CBS Sunday Morning” interview in April 2025. But Belichick says the public perception of Hudson as someone helping manage his football career is simply wrong.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the former New England Patriots head coach directly addressed Hudson’s role, calling one characterization of their working relationship “ridiculous” and another a “flat-out lie.”

Bill Belichick Sets Record Straight on Jordon Hudson’s Role

Belichick specifically pushed back on the notion that Hudson has operated as something resembling a general manager of his career.

“The way the story was picked up was a long way from that,” Belichick told The Wall Street Journal. “Like, ‘She’s trying to be the general manager of the team,’ and it’s so ridiculous.”

Belichick, 74, explained that when he accepted the North Carolina job in December 2024, he still had several commitments outside the university, including television and radio work and a book on the way.

That, he said, was the reason for an email asking UNC staff to direct requests concerning his personal appearances to Hudson.

“I sent an email when I got here and I said, ‘Can you please forward any requests to Jordon about my personal appearances so that I can work and coordinate them outside the university?’ Didn’t have anything to do with the university.”

Belichick said that email was subsequently portrayed as evidence that Hudson was far more involved in his work.

He disputed that characterization in particularly strong terms.

“That was leaked [and] released as ‘Jordon’s involved in every single thing that I do and she’s copied on every email.’” Belichick said. “It’s just a flat-out lie.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, a North Carolina spokesperson also confirmed that Hudson does not have football “responsibilities.”

So what does she do for Belichick?

“There are some things that she helps me schedule or look at,” he said. “It’s not North Carolina stuff.”

Hudson is listed on LinkedIn as the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions.

Jordon Hudson’s Involvement Has Followed Belichick to UNC

Questions about Hudson’s influence exploded into the national spotlight during Belichick’s April 2025 interview with CBS journalist Tony Dokoupil.

When Dokoupil asked how Belichick and Hudson met, Hudson could be heard responding from off camera, “We’re not talking about that.”

The exchange went viral and fueled a much larger conversation about Hudson’s presence around Belichick as he prepared for his first season at North Carolina.

Belichick later defended Hudson in a statement, saying she had stepped in after the interview repeatedly moved away from the subject he expected to discuss, his book, “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.”

The scrutiny has hardly disappeared since.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Hudson filed public records requests between December 2025 and June 2026 seeking copies of communications between university staff and members of the media concerning her relationship with Belichick.

Belichick declined to speak for Hudson about her motivation for making those requests.

“I think if you look at her requests, you would probably find that she was asking for things that had already been sent,” he said, “nothing that he hadn’t seen the requests themselves.”

Hudson declined an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

What Belichick did make clear, however, is where he believes the line should be drawn. Hudson may help him with certain matters outside the university, but he rejected the idea that she is involved in running his football operation at North Carolina.

For a storyline that has followed Belichick and Hudson for well over a year, it is one of his most direct attempts yet to define her actual role himself.