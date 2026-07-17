New England Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Called ‘Pathetic’, ‘Embarrassing’

Bill Belichick built a coaching legacy sturdy enough to survive almost any final chapter.

Paul Finebaum still believes the former New England Patriots coach is testing its limits at North Carolina.

Finebaum delivered a blistering assessment of Belichick’s future during ESPN’s “Get Up” on July 17, arguing that the six-time Super Bowl champion’s move into college football has become a needless and damaging epilogue.

“Ending like he is going to end is really embarrassing, sad, and in many ways pathetic,” Finebaum said. “He chose the wrong place.”

Finebaum also argued that Belichick accepted the North Carolina job out of bitterness after failing to land another NFL position and has unsuccessfully tried to recreate his past formula in Chapel Hill.

Senior ESPN writer Heather Dinich also weighed in.

“I would just be shocked if he would want to continue after another embarrassing season,” she said.

The motive is Finebaum’s interpretation, but the results have given his criticism room to breathe.

North Carolina finished Belichick’s first season 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the ACC, then closed the year with three consecutive losses.

The Tar Heels also finished last in the 17-team conference in total offense and first downs.

Belichick, though, is optimistic for the upcoming season.

“Overall as a football team, our culture, our program, our ability to operate as a team is much higher than it was a year ago,” he said, via ESPN. “And our talent level is higher.”

Finebaum Turns One Bad Season Into a Legacy Debate

Belichick’s arrival at North Carolina already carried the feeling of an unexpected detour.

After his 24-year run with the Patriots ended following a 4-13 season in 2023, Belichick interviewed twice with the Atlanta Falcons but did not receive an offer.

ESPN later reported that the Falcons were the only team to interview him during that hiring cycle.

North Carolina offered another route back to the sideline. Belichick signed a five-year, $50 million contract and described the job as an opportunity to create an NFL-style program at the college level.

The first season never came close to that vision.

North Carolina suffered four losses by at least 18 points, including a 48-14 defeat against TCU in Belichick’s debut and a 42-19 loss to N.C. State in the finale.

The offense scored more than 20 points only once against a power-conference opponent.

Belichick won six championships alongside Tom Brady, reached nine Super Bowls and produced 31 playoff victories, the most by an NFL head coach.

Belichick is one of the best of all-time with 333 combined regular-season and postseason NFL wins, leaving him 14 behind Don Shula’s record.

One losing college season cannot erase that history.

Belichick Still Has Time to Change the Ending

Finebaum spoke as though the ending is already written, but Belichick enters his second North Carolina season with a chance to make the criticism look premature.

He fired offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and hired Bobby Petrino, whose Arkansas offense ranked 19th nationally with 454.8 yards per game in 2025.

Petrino’s unit also averaged 32.9 points, a dramatic contrast from a North Carolina offense that struggled to sustain drives.

Belichick also signed the nation’s No. 12 high school recruiting class, according to the school, giving the program a stronger young foundation.

The expectations are modest.

North Carolina’s preseason projections have varied widely, while sportsbooks have set the Tar Heels’ win total at 4.5. Another four-win season would strengthen Finebaum’s take that the experiment has failed.

A bowl appearance would at least give Belichick a path toward a more dignified final act.

His Patriots legacy is secure.

The question is whether North Carolina becomes a strange footnote or the last successful rebuild of his career.