Bill Belichick Breaks Silence as UNC Investigation Hits Close to Home

Bill Belichick spent two decades in New England mastering the art of saying very little when controversy threatened to become a distraction.

His approach hasn’t changed at North Carolina.

But this time, the questions are hitting considerably closer to home.

Belichick publicly addressed the ongoing investigation surrounding the UNC football program after general manager Michael Lombardi’s abrupt resignation and reports that investigators have asked questions about allegations involving Belichick’s son, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick.

Speaking to reporters Monday, the former New England Patriots head coach largely declined to get into specifics, instead making clear where he intends to keep his attention.

“My main focus is to coach the football team, and that’s where I put my time and energy, and that’s what we’re doing right now,” Belichick said.

Asked about the program’s commitment to compliance, however, Belichick was unequivocal.

“I believe that everybody’s responsible, including me, for doing things properly, and we intend to do that,” he said.

Investigation Surrounding UNC Football Widens

The backdrop to Belichick’s comments is considerably more complicated.

UNC announced last week that Lombardi, Belichick’s longtime confidant who followed him to Chapel Hill as general manager, had resigned. Lombardi had been placed on paid administrative leave in July amid an investigation.

UNC said following his departure that the university’s investigation would continue and that it would consider appropriate corrective actions based on what it learns.

WRAL subsequently reported that outside lawyers conducting the investigation have questioned people close to the football program about whether Steve Belichick used drugs at university facilities or provided drugs to at least one player.

Those are allegations being explored by investigators, not established findings.

Steve Belichick has not responded to WRAL’s multiple requests for comment. He has been away from the Tar Heels on what UNC continues to describe as medical leave since early August, and there is currently no public timetable for his return.

Separately, according to WRAL, investigators have asked about an alleged sexual relationship between a member of UNC’s recruiting staff and a player, as well as possible relationships involving assistant coaches and recruiting staff.

The inquiry has gone beyond individual allegations. People interviewed as part of the investigation told WRAL they were also questioned about the broader culture of the football program under Belichick and Lombardi and whether potentially questionable behavior had been reported to the head coach.

Bill Belichick Addresses Son Steve’s Absence

Belichick offered little additional clarity when reporters asked Monday about his son.

“I love all my kids, but I’m not going to comment on a medical situation,” Belichick said.

Steve’s continued absence leaves Bill Belichick navigating the early portion of his second season at UNC without his defensive coordinator and now without the general manager who played a significant role in building the operation around him.

Lombardi’s departure is particularly notable for Patriots followers.

The two have a relationship stretching back decades, including time together with the Cleveland Browns and Patriots. Lombardi later worked alongside Belichick on media projects before becoming one of the first major pieces of the coach’s transition to college football.

Asked whether he had spoken with Lombardi about or since his resignation, Belichick declined to reveal the substance of any conversation, saying he would keep “private conversations private.”

Belichick Says UNC Will Make Changes If Necessary

Belichick did acknowledge the seriousness of the process taking place around his program.

He said Monday that he understood the importance of the investigative work and UNC’s standards regarding its code of conduct and “doing things the right way.”

And when asked whether university leadership had directed him to change how the football program operates, Belichick left the door open to adjustments if the investigation determines they are needed.

“We want to run the program in the very best way,” Belichick said. “And if there’s things we need to do to correct it, then we’ll obviously do them.”

For now, Belichick is attempting to draw a line between the investigation and the football team.

UNC opened its season with a 15-10 victory over TCU in Ireland without Steve Belichick or Lombardi. The Tar Heels now turn toward their home opener against East Tennessee State on Sept. 12.

The investigation, however, is continuing.

And after weeks of developments involving two of the people closest to him professionally and personally, Belichick is now being asked to answer for what is happening around the program he was hired to lead.