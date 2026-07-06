Patriots’ Bold Offseason Plan Comes With One Huge Catch

NFL preseason previews are in full swing with training camp a little more than three weeks away. ESPN put out a list of each team’s strengths and weaknesses heading into the 2026 season. They also measured each team’s x-factor and which aspects of the team could provide spark plugs. For the New England Patriots, ESPN’s Seth Walder listed the offensive line as a key component.

The Patriots’ offensive line was all about building in 2025. The rookie duo of Will Campbell and Jared Wilson helped anchor the unit. Center Garrett Bradbury and right tackle Morgan Moses added a veteran component to the unit as well. All of those things combined, the unit was able to rebound from what was a difficult 2024 season.

Now, ESPN views them as a key unit for this upcoming season.

Offensive line. There are ways it can break right. Maybe left tackle Will Campbell improves in his second season or first-rounder Caleb Lomu takes over and has success right away. Alijah Vera-Tucker could stay healthy and live up to his reputation as a plus-guard. And Mike Onwenu can remain solid, too. But it could easily turn the other way. Maybe right tackle Morgan Moses declines further or can’t stay healthy. Perhaps Campbell doesn’t improve and maybe Jared Wilson won’t be as ready for the center job as the team thought. How the offensive line shakes out could make or break the Patriots

Development Will Be Crucial For Patriots Unit

The tackle position is one that the Patriots need to fortify. They addressed that need in the NFL draft, drafting Caleb Lomu with the 28th overall pick. The organization sorely needed depth at that spot, and they were able to get it via the Utah product.

The play of Will Campbell is definitely something to monitor as well. He started off his rookie season strong last year. However, a knee injury down the stretch forced him to struggle, especially against some of the tougher opponents in the playoffs. Even still, the signs of success were there. He only allowed five sacks across 13 starts. This equaled out to a 76.1 pass-blocking grade per Pro Football Focus.

Campbell was not exactly put in an easy position either. He was a day-one starter for the organization, and recorded 782 total snaps. Expectations were high for him, as he was the team’s fourth overall selection in last year’s draft. The LSU product certainly showed promise, but more is needed from him this season.

Patriots Took Free Agent Gambles

The Patriots also took gambles over the course of free agency. They signed Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year, $42 million contract. Vera-Tucker is a bit of a gamble, given that he has struggled with health issues over the past couple seasons. When healthy, however, he figures to be a key piece of the line.

The unit itself allowed only 34 sacks last season. This ultimately elevated the play of quarterback Drake Maye , who threw for 4,394 yards and took the team to the AFC Championship Game. The line also made history by starting two rookies on the offensive line for the first time in Super Bowl history.

Stellar play from the line once again is going to be important, as the team faces the sixth-hardest schedule in the NFL. Development from Campbell and Wilson in particular is going to be crucial to the success of the offensive line. It will be interesting to see if Campbell, in particular, is able to bounce back from a rough stretch last year. The unit itself will get tested once again, as the Patriots themselves will go up against several marquee opponents. If anything, the Patriots unit will be more battle-tested from last year’s playoff run, as they take on a gauntlet of a schedule.