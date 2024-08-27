Patriots Possible Trade for Projected $110 Million Star WR Revived by ESPN

It has been three weeks since the Patriots backed out of talks to acquire star receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who allowed by the 49ers to seek a trade amid the contract standoff with the team. Part of the issue with trading for Aiyuk, though, would be agreeing to a contract extension to keep him with his new team, and that’s where the Patriots’ pursuit of Aiyuk petered out.

He did not seem much interested in going from playing in the Super Bowl with the 49ers in February to playing for the 4-13 Patriots in September. Indeed, going from Kyle Shanahan’s offense to Alex Van Pelt’s offense isn’t a choice many star receivers would make.

But Aiyuk remains without a new contract, even as the NFL season looms, less than two weeks away. And at ESPN, they’re reviving the possibility of a Patriots-Aiyuk deal, apparently fueled by the newfound excitement around the improvement shown by quarterback Drake Maye.

Patriots Could Go All-In on Drake Maye Early

Longtime ESPN insider Bill Barnwell put out the possibility on Monday in an article titled, “NFL trade candidates: Players who could change teams before deadline.” Aiyuk was on the list, with the Patriots tabbed as a “logical” landing spot.

Now, Barnwell points out that this could well be an in-season trade, and could be contingent on the idea of Maye impressing in the early going. He writes:

“Coach Jerod Mayo & Co. were reportedly one of the teams most interested in adding Aiyuk to their roster, but Aiyuk seemingly didn’t share their desire. New England still needs a No. 1 receiver for Drake Maye, and if the team looks better than expected early in the season, perhaps Aiyuk could be swayed to change his mind.”

It’s a longshot, of course, but it is a nice thought nonetheless. The Patriots need a lot of work on the offensive side of the ball, especially on the offensive line, and the idea that Maye could win the job—Mayo has not yet publicly revealed his QB1—would only be a reality if the team was confident he’d be protected. Adding Aiyuk before fixing the line feels like a cart-before-the-horse situation.

The Patriots have a talented, but unproven, corps of receivers. Investing in a trade for Aiyuk, plus the projected contract it would take to land him—the Patriots were reported to have offered around $30 million per year, and Spotrac projects him warranting a four-year deal worth $110 million—makes sense. But only on a more complete team than the Patriots.

Brandon Aiyuk NFL’s No. 8 WR: PFF

For the Patriots, Aiyuk is, no doubt, one of the Top 10 receivers in the league in terms of talent, and when his age is factored in—he only turned 26 in March—he looks even better. He went for 1,015 yards in 2022, but last season was his true breakout year, as he tallied 1,342 yards on just 75 catches, establishing himself as pass-catcher with an unmatched combination of reliability and deep-ball skill.

Aiyuk was No. 2 in the NFL in yards per catch (17.9) and also third with 28 catches of 20 yards or more. It is likely he could accomplish more if he was a true No. 1, rather than sharing touches with 49ers star Deebo Samuel. That could happen in 2025, if the 49ers move on from Samuel.

Pro Football Focus ranked Aiyuk as the No. 8 receiver in the NFL in its preseason grades, writing of him:

“A devastating route runner and explosive threat, Brandon Aiyuk is one of the most efficient receivers in the game whose overall numbers are held back only by the offense he plays in and the sheer quantity of other options within it. Passes thrown his way last season generated a 126.8 passer rating.”