Former Patriots Coach, Other Belichick Son Takes Over Play-Calling After Brother Resigns

Brian Belichick worked behind the scenes on his father’s New England Patriots staff while his older brother, Steve Belichick, emerged as one of the defense’s primary voices.

The younger Belichick is now moving into a more prominent role of his own.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on Sept. 17 that Brian Belichick is “currently expected” to serve as North Carolina’s defensive play-caller moving forward. Zenitz added that Belichick called the defense in UNC’s first two games this season and is expected to continue handling those duties.

The development comes on the same day North Carolina announced Steve Belichick will resign as defensive coordinator. Steve had been on medical leave since Aug. 6, and his resignation will officially take effect Oct. 27, via CBS Sports.

That leaves Brian, the Tar Heels’ defensive backs and safeties coach, with a considerably larger game-day responsibility under his father, head coach Bill Belichick.

And through two games, the early returns have been difficult to ignore.

Brian Belichick’s Defense Off to Strong Start at UNC

North Carolina is 2-0 and has surrendered only 13 points through its first two games with Brian Belichick calling the defense.

The Tar Heels opened the season with a 15-10 victory over TCU in Dublin on Aug. 29. North Carolina held the Horned Frogs scoreless over the final 49 minutes and limited them to 281 total yards, via the official UNC game recap.

Belichick’s unit followed that performance by allowing only three points in a 35-3 win against East Tennessee State on Sept. 12. UNC noted afterward that it was the program’s fewest points allowed in a home opener since 2012.

That amounts to 6.5 points allowed per game with Belichick handling the calls.

His elevation also carries an obvious connection to his family’s years in Foxborough. Steve Belichick served as the New England Patriots defensive play-caller from 2020 through 2023.

Brian now appears positioned to handle a similar responsibility for their father in Chapel Hill.

Former Patriots Assistant Gets His Biggest Coaching Opportunity Yet

Brian Belichick arrived at North Carolina in 2025 after spending nine seasons with the Patriots organization.

He began as a personnel assistant in 2016, moved into a defensive assistant role from 2017 through 2019 and became safeties coach in 2020. He remained in that position through the 2024 season and won two Super Bowls during his tenure.

Perhaps the most notable portion of his Patriots tenure came after Bill Belichick left New England following the 2023 season.

Brian elected to remain with the organization under Jerod Mayo while Steve departed for the University of Washington. Mayo called Brian a “great coach,” and veteran members of the secondary praised his football knowledge and high standards at the time.

He ultimately left New England following the 2024 season and reunited with his father and brother at UNC.

The arrangement has changed quickly in Year 2.

Steve entered 2026 as the program’s defensive coordinator, but Brian has already been making the calls during games. With Steve now set to leave the program entirely, the former Patriots safeties coach appears ready to retain control of a defense that has been one of North Carolina’s strengths through two weeks.

It also gives Brian his clearest opportunity yet to establish himself as a defensive play-caller rather than solely a position coach — a role his father and brother both held during their years with the Patriots.