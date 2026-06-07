Patriots Star A.J. Brown Is Already Raving About One Teammate

New England Patriots wide receiver. A.J. Brown is impressed with second-year player Kyle Williams, as the veteran get settled into his new Patriots. Brown appeared at Christian Gonzalez’s charity basketball game earlier this week, and delivered an epic one-liner to describe the rookie wide receiver.

Brown will be an integral part of the wide receiver room moving forward. He, along with Williams and others will be tasked with elevating the Patriots’ offense. Williams had a strong start to his career, putting together a productive rookie season. Executive Vice President of player personnel Eliot Wolf challenged Williams this offseason to get bigger and stronger, as the buzz surrounds the playmaker.

Now, Brown is excited about what Williams brings to the table.

“K Dub is cold, bro. K Dub cold.”

Patriots Rookie Had Promising 2025 Campaign

Although Williams did not put up tremendous numbers last season, he showed his explosiveness. He had 10 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Breaking it down even further, he was efficient with his playmaking ability. 30% of his receptions went for a touchdown.

In addition to what he was able to do on offense, he also showed his skills on kick return. He had 11 returns for 290 yards, which averages out to 26.4 yards per return. His season-long return was 36 yards. The Washington State product did see some playing time in the playoffs as well. He had two catch over the course of four postseason games. Although he did not have as large a role as he did in the regular season, he was still able to get a taste of playoff action.

Wolf indicated that he had a goal for Brown earlier this offseason. Wolf indicated that he wanted Williams to bulk up over the course of the offseason and he has been hard at work doing so. Now, it’s about putting results together on the field as the Patriots look to make a run back to the Super Bowl, with a new cast of supporting characters.

Patriots Veteran Gives Strong Endorsement

This is certainly a strong endorsement by Brown for Williams. One has to wonder if Brown will take Williams under his wing as the wide receiver room is now taking shape. Brown could immediately elevate the wide receiver room in terms of veteran leadership as well. The departure of Stefon Diggs certainly was a low for the Patriots in more ways than one, and Diggs veteran leadership in the room will be missed at this point in time. Brown could immediately take over that role, as the Patriots have several young wide receivers trying to find their way.

In any event, Brown supporting Williams is certainly a strong endorsement. This second year could be big for the playmaker, as he will now have a strong supporting cast around him. Williams has the talent to be a dynamic receiver. Now, the development process will continue to be a major factor. He doesn’t have the pressure on him to be a top wideout, and he can learn from some of the best receivers in the NFL. This is truly a special situation for Williams.