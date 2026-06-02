Patriots’ A.J. Brown Drops Truth Behind Jersey Number Choice

New England Patriots wide receiver A. J. Brown had a very specific reason for choosing jersey No. 1. It may not be the reason you think.

Brown grew up a major fan of former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. Edelman wore number 11 during his tenure with the Patriots, which lasted from 2009-2020. During that time, Edelman became one of the most prolific receivers in Patriots history. He was a stout playoff performer, as well as a security blanket for quarterback Tom Brady.

Brown saw this growing up and is now choosing to leave No.11 alone in what should be considered a full-circle moment. Perhaps even better, Brown had Edelman’s blessing to where the number, but chose to leave it alone.

Brown And Edelman Have Been Connected Before

The Patriots’ wide receiver has several connections to the Patriots legend. Brown was gifted a signed Julian Edelman jersey several years ago. Edelman knew that Brown was a fan of the organization and hooked him up with the keepsake.

More recently, Brown and Edelman went up once again, this time on a podcast. Brown appeared on the Dudes on Dudes podcast with Edelman and Rob Gronkowski. The two hosts did a deep dive into a bunch of topics, and asked Brown if he was going to be a member of the New England Patriots in 2026. Brown did not give a formal answer, and smiled shyly instead. One has to wonder if Brown had his sights set on New England right then and there.

Edelman Was A Patriots Legend

Edelman is certainly not a bad wide receiver to pay tribute to. He played 137 games over the course of the regular season, recording 6,822 receiving yards on 620 receptions. He added 36 receiving touchdowns and 413 rushing yards to those numbers as well. The Kent State product also went 6-for-6 passing, throwing for 128 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to what he was able to do during the regular season, he was also a prolific postseason performer. Edelman played in 19 postseason games. He recorded 180 receptions for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw a 51-yard touchdown pass in what was one of the most memorable postseason plays in Patriots history.

Overall, Edelman is certainly not a bad guy to idolize. This just further proves that Brown really values Patriots history and the organization he now plays for. If anything, it’s a cool tribute to one of the Patriots’ all-time greats, and really does indeed prove that things go full-circle. Wearing the No. 1 may have found is in its own right, given the fact that there is a certain stigma attached to it.

Nevertheless, Brown will be able to make his mark for a Patriots team that is looking to get back to the Super Bowl, and win it. He will have the opportunity to make history of his own, and add his own name in Patriots lore, much like Edelman did. Here’s to hoping that Brown will make as many memories as his friend and idol once did in the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium.