Hi, Subscriber

Browns New Quarterback Move May Block Patriots From Drafting Generational Talent

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Joe Flacco
Getty
Joe Flacco

The NFL draft is now less than two weeks away, and there are still significant mysteries about where the top 2025 prospects will end up. Unlike last year when the top four picks were generally seen as locked in well in advance of draft day, in 2025 the Tennessee Titans at No. 1, followed by the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New England Patriots have all so far given mixed signals at best about what they plan to do once the clock starts in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24.

The Browns, drafting in the second position off their 3-14 finish last season, took at least a small step toward creating some clarity on Friday when they reached an agreement with 17-year veteran and 2012 Super Bowl winning quarterback Joe Flacco.

The Browns, according to an ESPN report, will sign Flacco to a one-year, $4 million contract with incentive clauses that could bring the 40-year-old’s pay up to $13 million.

2023 Comeback Player of the Year Comes Back

Flacco spent the first 11 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, who made him their first-round draft pick, 18th overall, in 2008 out of Delaware — the highest draft pick ever for Blue Hens player. He guided the Ravens to Super Bowl 47 where, on February 3rd, 2013, they edged the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

Flacco completed 22 of 33 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in that game.

Since departing Baltimore after the 2018 season to make way for Lamar Jackson, Flacco bounced among the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and the Browns. It was in Cleveland that Flacco at age 38 won the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, starting five games at the tail end of the season, winning four to get Cleveland into the playoffs for only the second time since 2002.

But the Browns let Flacco go after that performance, only to bring him back for 2025. And by doing that, they appear to put to rest the possibility that they will draft Colorado signal-caller Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick. The Browns now have a quarterback room consisting of Deshaun Watson, who is likely to sit out the season with an Achilles tear, Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett, and Flacco.

With the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 and expected to take Miami QB Cam Ward, that leaves teh consensus top three remaining prospects as Sanders, Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, also out of Colorado, who excelled both at wide receiver and cornerback in college and is widely looked on as a once-in-a-generation athletic talent.

Patriots Must Recalibrate After Browns Flacco Signing

The Patriots, at No. 4, reportedly have Hunter in their sites if he remains available once three picks come off the board. But the Browns’ Flacco signing appears to make a Hunter draft scenario for the Patriots nothing more than a mirage. The Browns appear likely to select Hunter with their pick.

“The reported Flacco agreement doesn’t completely rule out Cleveland drafting Sanders. However, it makes the idea much slimmer than it was before Friday,” wrote NESN.com scribe Jason Ounpraseuth, who added that the Browns now appear likely to wait until the second or third round to draft a quarterback, who would then become a developmental project taking a place behind Flacco and Pickett on the depth chart.

What about Carter, the premier edge-rusher in the draft? The Patriots would be highly likely to draft him if he remained available at No. 4 and Hunter went to Cleveland. But according to an online post made by Carter himself on Friday, it appears that he fully expects to be selected No. 3 by New York.

That leaves the Patriots — who are settled at quarterback with 2024 No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye — with two likely scenarios. The first, draft an offensive tackle — also a key area of need. The “heavy favorite” at that position remains LSU lineman Will Campbell. Or the Patriots could decide to trade away their pick for a package of lower-ranked draft selections, allowing them to address multiple positional needs — but missing out on the prime available talent in the draft.

Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist and writer who now covers baseball and other sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Press Association awards for sports feature writing. Vankin is also the author of five nonfiction books on a variety of topics, as well as nine graphic novels including most recently "Last of the Gladiators" published by Dynamite Entertainment. More about Jonathan Vankin

Read More
, ,

New England Patriots Players

Jake Andrews's headshot J. Andrews
Alex Austin's headshot A. Austin
Javon Baker's headshot J. Baker
Bryce Baringer's headshot B. Baringer
Christian Barmore's headshot C. Barmore
Miles Battle's headshot M. Battle
Jaheim Bell's headshot J. Bell
Isaiah Bolden's headshot I. Bolden
Kendrick Bourne's headshot K. Bourne
Kayshon Boutte's headshot K. Boutte
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Ben Brown's headshot B. Brown
Joe Cardona's headshot J. Cardona
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Marcellas Dial's headshot M. Dial
Stefon Diggs's headshot S. Diggs
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Demario Douglas's headshot D. Douglas
Kyle Dugger's headshot K. Dugger
Christian Elliss's headshot C. Elliss
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jack Gibbens's headshot J. Gibbens
Antonio Gibson's headshot A. Gibson
Christian Gonzalez's headshot C. Gonzalez
Marcus Harris's headshot M. Harris
Jaylinn Hawkins's headshot J. Hawkins
Hunter Henry's headshot H. Henry
Mack Hollins's headshot M. Hollins
Austin Hooper's headshot A. Hooper
JaQuae Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Demontrey Jacobs's headshot D. Jacobs
D.J. James's headshot D. James
Terrell Jennings's headshot T. Jennings
Anfernee Jennings's headshot A. Jennings
John Jiles's headshot J. Jiles
Eric Johnson's headshot E. Johnson
Truman Jones's headshot T. Jones
Marcus Jones's headshot M. Jones
Harold Landry's headshot H. Landry
Titus Leo's headshot T. Leo
Vederian Lowe's headshot V. Lowe
Marte Mapu's headshot M. Mapu
Drake Maye's headshot D. Maye
Morgan Moses's headshot M. Moses
Mike Onwenu's headshot M. Onwenu
Jabrill Peppers's headshot J. Peppers
Mark Perry's headshot M. Perry
Dell Pettus's headshot D. Pettus
Jeremiah Pharms's headshot J. Pharms
Ja'Lynn Polk's headshot J. Polk
Giovanni Ricci's headshot G. Ricci
Monty Rice's headshot M. Rice
Layden Robinson's headshot L. Robinson
Tyrese Robinson's headshot T. Robinson
John Parker Romo's headshot P. Romo
Jaquelin Roy's headshot J. Roy
Brenden Schooler's headshot B. Schooler
Wes Schweitzer's headshot W. Schweitzer
Sidy Sow's headshot S. Sow
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Rhamondre Stevenson's headshot R. Stevenson
Cole Strange's headshot C. Strange
Jahlani Tavai's headshot J. Tavai
Khyiris Tonga's headshot K. Tonga
Caedan Wallace's headshot C. Wallace
Jack Westover's headshot J. Westover
Keion White's headshot K. White
Milton Williams's headshot M. Williams

Latest Patriots News Alerts

Christian Barmore : Expected to be available in April

Speaking Monday, new Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said Barmore (illness) is expected to be available for the start of the offseason program next month, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports. Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots last summer and missed the first 10 games of the 2024 season before being cleared to play in November. He appeared in four games before experiencing recurred symptoms, leading to his placement on the reserve/non-football illness list for the final three contests of the year. Barmore's return would be a massive boost to New England's defensive line.

Comments

Browns New Quarterback Move May Block Patriots From Drafting Generational Talent

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x