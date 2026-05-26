Patriots Camp Competition Suddenly Has Huge Meaning For 2026

The New England Patriots could have several intriguing roster battles once training camp begins. Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar mentioned one in his latest column published on Monday morning. He believes two wide receivers could battle it out for the final roster spot.

The Patriots are a couple of weeks away from the month of June. This could mean some forthcoming A. J. Brown knew his and what has been a long off-season of deliberating and waiting. This could make the wide receiver room very crowded. Thus, one receiver may have to be cut.

Lazar believes it could come down to a veteran and a second-year player as to who will get that final spot.

“Therefore, the battle for the last roster spot could come down to Douglas and Chism. Although they both play slot receiver, Douglas wins more down the field, while Chism profiles as more of a quick-hitting underneath receiver. The battle between Chism and Douglas could tell us where the Patriots are trending with the slot role in their offense.”

Douglas had an impactful season in 2025. He recorded 31 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns. He also was able to tally 45 yards and a touchdown in three postseason games. His statistics improved from an advanced metrics perspective as well. The wide receiver recorded 14.4 yards per reception last season, up from 9.4 yards per reception in 2024.

Douglas also achieved some personal milestones in the process. He recorded the first 100-receiving game of his career. The playmaker did so against the Atlanta Falcons. Playmaker was also able to show his big-playability, as he recorded a 53-yard percentage against the New Orleans Saints and a 44-yard catch against the Cleveland Browns. Douglas may not have been the team’s top option. With that being said, he was still a viable threat for the Patriots at wide receiver.

Chism Had Unique Start For Patriots

In the meantime, Chism had a bit of a different start to his Patriots career. He was able to make his debut against the Saints as a kick returner. He was able to parlay his kick return ability into 16 total returns for 383 yards, averaging 23.9 yards per return.

The undrafted free agent was able to carve out a role with the offense almost immediately. He saw his opportunities increase on special teams, as well as his first touchdown catch against the New York Jets in week 17. The receiver recorded his first two receptions in the process.

Overall, it was a versatile start for the Patriots’ rookie. He was able to show flashes of what made him have a successful preseason. He had 12 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns over the course of three games. This included a 6-catch 71-yard performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

This Partcular Patriots Battle Will Heat Up

This will certainly be an interesting battle over the course of training camp and even into the preseason. The Patriots have two talented wide receivers in this particular situation. Douglas is entering the final year of his contract. However, Chism could potentially offer more upside. It will be interesting to see how this battle plays out and if it is indeed a battle, or if there will be, other pressing moves at wide receiver.

In any event, these two will undoubtedly provide a fun battle for the Patriots over the next couple of weeks. The wide receiver room is getting a makeover, and it seems like only one of them will be in it.