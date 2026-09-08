Patriots Sign CB Christian Gonzalez to $135 Million Extension

The New England Patriots and corner Christian Gonzalez agreed to a four-year, $135 million contract late Tuesday night. This was reported by multiple media outlets.

The contract makes him the highest-paid corner in Patriots history and eclipses the contract signed by Seattle Seahawks corner Devon Witherspoon. The contract itself is worth $102 million in guaranteed money with an average annual salary of 33 million. This surpasses Witherspoon’s contract of $33 million.

This has several implications for the Patriots. For one, Gonzalez still has two years remaining on his rookie contract. This extension keeps the 24-year-old corner under contract with the team until 2031. Because of the nature of this deal, his 2026 salary sits at a little over $2 million. It brings an overall salary cap hit of $4 million. This has allowed the Patriots to backload the contract, and allows the majority of the money to kick in for future seasons.

Perhaps one of the biggest aspects of this contract is that the Patriots no longer have to get a deal done following his 2027 fifth-year option. At that point, his increase in value could have worked against the Patriots, and his market value would have skyrocketed.

Patriots Star Has Been Dependable Corner

Statistically, he has been a productive corner for the Patriots. Over his first three NFL regular seasons, he has tallied 145 total tackles, 24 pass deflections, and three interceptions. He received his first major honors in 2024, earning second-team All-Pro honors. The Oregon product followed that up with his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2025.

The 2025 season was a special one for him. He played in 14 games and recorded 69 combined tackles to go along with 10 pass deflections. The playmaker did not have a forced fumble or a fumble recovery, but his coverage skills certainly made up for it. He was able to make an impact during the postseason as well. The corner started in all four games and recorded 19 total tackles. His seven pass deflections led all postseason performers.

Patriots Have Another Contract Decision To Make

The Patriots will have another contract decision to make. Quarterback Drake Maye is coming towards the end of his four-year rookie contract. The signal-caller currently makes a little over $36 million per year and will make close to $10 million for 2026. His average annual salary hovers at a little over $9 million, according to numbers from Spotrac.

This is the next deal that the Patriots organization has been planning for. Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf talked about the deal over the summer. It’s clear that the organization recognizes that a deal needs to get done. Hopefully, the talks will not stretch out as they did with Gonzalez. Just Monday, it was reported that the Patriots and Gonzalez were ‘not close.’ The negotiating process was a bit difficult at times, and hopefully the process with Maye will go smoother.

At any rate, Gonzalez is back in the fold long-term with the organization. He has been a defensive cornerstone for the organization ever since he arrived in the NFL. Now he will stay in New England for the foreseeable future and be an asset to the secondary.