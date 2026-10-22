Patriots Breathe Sigh of Relief on Christian Gonzalez After Late Scare

The New England Patriots, and indeed fans received a nasty shock when cornerback Christian Gonzalez was listed on the injury report as “questionable” on Thursday afternoon prior to the team’s bout on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears due to an illness.

“Patriots just downgraded CB Christian Gonzalez to questionable for tonight’s game at Chicago due to an illness.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

Christian Gonzalez Active After ‘Questionable’ Designation

Just 90 minutes ahead of kick-off, the Patriots released their inactive list for their Week 7 road trip to Soldier Field, and Gonzalez was not on it, meaning he is active and will suit up against the Bears.

Cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Channing Canada and Karon Prunty; who were already ruled out on Friday’s injury report; are inactive, as with center Ben Brown.

Joshua Farmer, who did not practice the whole week due to a personal issue but was not given a playing designation, is also inactive, with rookie Behren Morton also on the list as the team’s emergency third string QB.

More to follow…