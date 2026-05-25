Patriots ‘Race’ With Seahawks Set to Impact Christian Gonzalez Extension: Analyst

The price for the top NFL cornerbacks already rose this offseason. It could again with another contract extension for a cornerback this offseason. It’s in the best interest of the New England Patriots to make that a contract for Christian Gonzalez.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued Sunday that the Patriots “may race,” ironically, the Seattle Seahawks in a contract situation this offseason. Both teams have cornerbacks from the 2023 draft class ready for massive extensions.

Each cornerback is likely to top what the Los Angeles Rams agreed to pay cornerback Trent McDuffie. But, if Devon Witherspoon gets his deal from the Seahawks before Gonzalez, the Patriots will probably have to beat that deal too.

“The Los Angeles Rams traded for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie in March, then immediately signed him to a four-year, $124 million extension. That deal made McDuffie the highest-paid defensive back in league history, and will pay him $900,000 more annually than any other cornerback,” wrote Knox.

“New England’s Christian Gonzalez can make a strong case for topping McDuffie’s deal…

“The problem for New England is that McDuffie’s contract might not be the only cornerback deal it needs to top, depending on when it signs Gonzalez. Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon was also drafted in 2023 and also just helped to lead a Super Bowl run—one that ended with a championship.”