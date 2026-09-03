Christian Gonzalez Reacts to Take His Patriots Contract Offer Has ‘Trash’ Language

The New England Patriots will open the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks in under a week. But cornerback Christian Gonzalez continues to not have a long-term deal in place.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel offered little in terms of an update on the extension’s negotiations Thursday. But Gonzalez wasn’t nearly as quiet on the subject.

“I’m still frustrated,” Gonzalez told the media, via MassLive.com’s Karen Guregian. “Like I said a week ago, I got stuff to do.

“I’m focused on today, and this practice and doing what I gotta do.”

The Patriots have made an offer to the cornerback. Gonzalez hasn’t accepted it, though, and his trainer, Christian ‘Flight’ White shared this week potentially why.

On 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” on Monday, White referred to the language in the contract offer as “kind of trash.”

Gonzalez responded to his trainer’s remarks Thursday.

“He can speak his mind,” Gonzalez said. “He’s got his thoughts. I’ve got mine.

“But I back everything he says. He backs everything I say. That’s kind of our relationship. We talk every day. He’s going to say what he’s going to say.”

Gonzalez has two years remaining on his rookie deal. The cornerback is under contract in 2027 as well because the Patriots exercised his fifth-year option.

What Could Be Wrong With Christian Gonzalez’s Contract Offer?

Getty New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez said he “backs” his trainer’s claim that some “contract language” in his contract offer is “trash.”

It’s pretty widely known Gonzalez is trying to become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. The Patriots will face the cornerback with the biggest contract next week in Seattle Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon.

The Seahawks and Witherspoon agreed to a 4-year, $132 million deal in August.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters Saturday the team offered Gonzalez the largest contract in the history of the franchise. In all likelihood, that will make Gonzalez the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

But that doesn’t mean it’s a great offer. The Patriots could be trying to give the cornerback the highest average annual salary at his position while coming up short in other areas.

“Some of the pertinent details, such as guaranteed money, and how much of that cash is delivered up front at signing, wasn’t anywhere near what the Gonzalez camp expected,” wrote Guregian.

Gonzalez Puts Deadline on Contract Negotiations

Getty The Patriots cornerback has placed a deadline on contract negotiations.

A lot of times, NFL teams won’t be willing to engage in contract talks during the regular season. But in this case, Gonzalez is the one potentially putting a deadline on negotiations.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday the cornerback won’t negotiate during the season, which starts early for the Patriots in the NFL’s opener on Wednesday, September 9. Fowler also confirmed the notion that “several elements of the deal” need to change for Gonzalez to accept New England’s offer.

On Thursday, Gonzalez didn’t support Fowler’s report like his trainer’s remarks. But the cornerback didn’t dispute it either.

“I’m trying to focus on today, on this practice,” Gonzalez said. “The right people will handle that.”

The cornerback also declined to confirm he will definitely play in Week 1 if he doesn’t have a new deal.

More than likely, the threat of a deadline and to sit out games are negotiation tactics. Gonzalez is trying to put heat on the Patriots.

New England fans will find out how effective it is over the next week. It will also be interesting to see if there’s any fallout with Gonzalez’s support of his trainer’s remarks.