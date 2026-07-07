Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Gets High Ranking From Rival Execs, Coaches Amid Contract Talks

Christian Gonzalez’s success is both a blessing and a curse for the New England Patriots.

The third-year cornerback earned the No. 3 spot on the ESPN-compiled list of the NFL’s top-10 cornerbacks according to league scouts, coaches and executives.

Gonzalez was a lockdown corner for the Patriots, who of course won the AFC East and claimed the conference championship. He had 69 tackles and 10 passes deflected while earning Pro Bowl honors.

Gonzalez is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will play 2027 on his fifth-year option before hitting free agency in the 2028 offseason.

Christian Gonzalez is Ranked No. 3 on the ESPN-Compiled List of Best Cornerbacks

Gonzalez was ranked No. 6 on the Jeremy Fowler-compiled list a year ago but shot up to third, even though he did not record an interception in 14 regular-season games in 2025.

“He shut everything down when we played him,” an NFL offensive coach told Fowler. “We couldn’t squeeze a drop. He was the main reason why. Size, ball skills, can play press or man, he’s got it all.”

Gonzalez’s star shone brightest in the playoffs though. He led all playoff performers with seven passes deflected and added both a sack and a pick in New England’s 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

But aside from the tangibles, Gonzalez also locked down opposing wideouts while helping the Pats hold opponents to just 33 points in their three playoff wins. He also still had three passes deflected in the Super Bowl despite New England’s 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

“Gonzalez was especially dominant in the playoffs, when he allowed 14 completions on 36 targets,” Fowler wrote. “His 38.8% completion percentage allowed was the lowest by any player to face 25 or more targets in a postseason since at least 2018, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

“His nine pass breakups in 416 regular-season coverage snaps equated to a 2.2% pass breakup rate, one of the best clips among corners.”

Christian Gonzalez Still Has Critics

Gonzalez may be a top-three cornerback in the NFL, but he still trails the top two, each of whom plays in the AFC.

A pair of well-pedigreed DBs ranked Nos. 1 and 2 on the list. Pat Surtain II, the Broncos DB and son of a three-time Pro Bowl NFL cornerback, and Houston Texans DB Derek Stingley Jr., whose grandfather Darryl was a Patriots wide receiver, were the only corners ahead of Gonzalez.

Gonzalez trails those two due to his lack of interceptions, which is an issue. But ironically one of the most physically gifted DBs in the NFL can be a bit soft, according to talent evaluators.

“His game is a bit finesse at times,” an NFL personnel evaluator told Fowler. “But he’s got tons of traits — long, can run and cover. The idea of the position is to cover the other guy, and he can do that very well.”

Of course, Gonzalez’s 6-1, 205-pound frame can be coached into those traits, particularly with former NFL cornerback Justin Hamilton coaching their cornerbacks.

Despite that one particular knock, Gonzalez still is well-thought of among evaluators. He appeared on every scout, coach and executive’s ballot, finishing as low as No. 10 and as high as second overall on the list.