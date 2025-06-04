Patriots All-Pro Cornerback Ranked Outside Top 10 for Position

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez saw his rookie season cut short due to suffering a torn labrum during week four of the 2023-24 season.

The Oregon Duck product was able to play 16 games in his sophomore season and earn second-team All-Pro for the 4-13 Patriots.

Pro Football Focus released their top 32 cornerback rankings for the 2025-26 season, notably having the former 17th overall pick outside the top 10.

“After missing most of his rookie season due to injury, Gonzalez started the 2024 campaign slowly before catching fire in Week 4 against the 49ers. He played man coverage at a 50.1% rate last season and earned a 78.2 PFF coverage grade, which ranked ninth among cornerbacks,” John Kosko wrote for PFF.

Kosko ranked the Patriots’ cornerback as the 13th overall cornerback ahead of next season.

Gonzalez finished in fifth place for the Comeback Player of the Year Award after returning from his injury.

Gonzalez Not Named “Top 25 Player Under 25”

This isn’t the first time PFF has downplayed Christian Gonzalez in their list for the 2025-26 season.

Pro Football Focus released a list of the top 25 players under 25, with the second-team All-Pro being snubbed from the list.

Gonzalez, who turns 23 on June 22nd, earned the All-Pro nod, which at least names the Patriot in the top 6 cornerbacks.

Four of the five other cornerbacks who received All-Pro teams were included in the top 10 cornerbacks by PFF.

Only Gonzalez and Chargers‘ Derwin James were excluded from the top 10. James made the All-Pro team as a slot cornerback — PFF has not released its list for the top 32 safeties in the league.

In his All-Pro season, Gonzalez recorded 7 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and received a 76 overall grade from PFF.

Gonzalez said he would rather his game do the talking when asked about the list by the Boston Herald.

Picking Up Where He Left Off

The All-Pro cornerback is continuing to dominate the defensive side of the ball in the team’s organized team activities.

Gonzalez picked off quarterback Drake Maye twice in a single session of OTAs.

“It was two different coverages, both where I got to see the quarterback,” Gonzalez told reporters after the session, via NBC Sports Boston. “That helps as a DB. Just saw the ball and went and got it.”

Despite achieving a second-team All-Pro, Gonzalez wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl and could make the team next season.

The Patriots will have a top 20 cornerback pairing by PFF metrics. New England signed Carlton Davis to the secondary room to help pair with Gonzalez.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Gonzalez said when asked about playing alongside Davis, via NBC Sports Boston. “Just learning and playing with CD — he’s been in it, he’s played in a Super Bowl, he’s seen it at the highest level and he’s done it. That’s not only great for me, but the whole room to have his voice in there.