Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Has 2027 Ask in Contract Talks: Report

The contract gap between Christian Gonzalez and the New England Patriots may be easier to understand with one number in mind: 2027.

New England has already put record-setting money on the table.

Owner Robert Kraft said at the start of training camp that the Patriots had offered Gonzalez a deal that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback and the highest-paid player in franchise history.

The sides have yet to finish an extension.

Patriots insider Tom E. Curran offered an explanation for the holdup Wednesday on NBC Sports Boston’s “Arbella Early Edition” .

Gonzalez, in Curran’s telling, is looking beyond the current cornerback market and trying to protect himself against how quickly a record contract could age.

Curran Says Gonzalez Is Eyeing 2027 Cornerback Market

Curran said that Gonzalez “does not want his contract to be obsolete within seven months.” He then pointed to the league’s rising salary cap, saying the cap could climb from $301 million in 2026 to roughly $330 million next year.

Under that scenario, he believes the next premier cornerback negotiating under the 2027 cap could land in the $34 million to $35 million-per-year range. Curran said Gonzalez wants his negotiations viewed through that 2027 lens.

That distinction would help explain why simply becoming the highest-paid cornerback today may not be enough to close the deal.

Denzel Ward currently sits atop the position at $31.1 million annually, according to NBC Sports Boston, narrowly ahead of Trent McDuffie at $31 million. Gonzalez could sign for more than both and see the market sail past him within a year if Curran’s projection proves accurate.

The recent history of the position offers some support for that concern.

NBC Sports Boston noted that the cornerback who reset the market in 2024 has already fallen to seventh at the position in average annual salary less than two years later.

Gonzalez also has contractual runway.

The Patriots exercised his fifth-year option this spring, keeping him under team control through 2027. That option is worth $18.119 million for the 2027 season.

Patriots Face a Moving Target in Gonzalez Talks

The situation has a bit more intrigue this week.

Gonzalez participated in the Patriots’ first 13 on-field training camp practices before missing Tuesday’s joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

It was unclear whether the absence stemmed from a minor injury or had any connection to his contract situation.

The instance stood out because Gonzalez had spent camp practicing while negotiations continued. He also made clear in July that he preferred to keep the details private after Kraft publicly discussed the team’s offer.

“Something we don’t want to handle in the media,” Gonzalez said at the time, per Patriots.com.

New England also has to consider what a forward-looking Gonzalez extension could mean for future negotiations.

Drake Maye becomes eligible for his first extension next spring, and he could be positioned for his own market-setting deal if he follows his 2025 season with another elite year.

That makes Gonzalez’s request bigger than the difference between $31 million and $32 million per year.

A deal structured around where the market is headed could become a reference point for the next franchise cornerstone who comes to the table.