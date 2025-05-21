Patriots All-Pro Defensive Player Shines on Day 2 of OTAs

New England Patriots Second Team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez appears to be in midseason form already.

On day two of the team’s organized team activities (OTAs), Gonzalez picked the ball off twice against quarterback Drake Maye.

Team reporter Evan Lazar wrote on X, formerly Twitter, about Christian Gonzalez’s performance in first-team drills while covering new Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams.

The All-Pro corner didn’t have much to say after his performance in practice, merely saying, “We got two (interceptions) off of them.”

New Cornerback Partnership in Foxborough

The New England Patriots went heavy on the defensive side of the ball in free agency.

The team signed cornerback Carlton Davis on a three-year deal from the Detroit Lions to pair with Gonzalez.

“It’s gonna be awesome, learning and playing with [Carlton Davis]. He’s played in the Super Bowl; he’s seen it at the highest level,” Gonzalez said after day two of OTAs. “That’s not only great for me, but for the whole room to just have his voice and just pick up tips from him.

Davis was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that won Super Bowl LV, where he mocked Tyreek Hill with a peace celebration.

“Being able to go out there and play with Gonzo, a guy I know who can hold his own and has shown it in previous years,” Davis said in an episode of Patriots Unfiltered on March 13th.

“When you can play that type of football, especially for defense, it allows somebody to rush the pass a little bit more efficiently and also puts pressure on a quarterback because you’re playing tight coverage.”

Christian was ranked the 21st overall cornerback in Pro Football Focus rankings for all CBs in the 2024-25 season.

The former Oregon Duck had two interceptions last season, alongside seven pass breakups and was one of the better corners in the league despite playing for a team that ended the season with a 4-13 record.

Gonzo on Playing for Mike Vrabel

Christian Gonzalez will enter his third year as a professional and his third year with a new head coach.

Originally drafted by Bill Belichick, played last season under Jerod Mayo and now with Mike Vrabel heading forward.

“Love playing for Vrabel so far. Great energy,” Gonzalez said when asked what it was like playing under Vrabel. “Everything you see on TV, that’s exactly what you get… He always has great energy, always smiling. I’ve enjoyed it.”

Before Super Bowl LIX, Gonzalez appeared on Pro Football Talk and mentioned that he heard Vrabel will bring “The old Patriot way” back to New England.