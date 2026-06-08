Patriots Coach Reveals Why Drake Maye Could Explode in 2026

New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant believes wide receiver A. J. Brown is going to be a positive weapon for quarterback Drake Maye, as the latter now has a top wide receiver to use and what has been a premade offense.

Brown was the talk of the league throughout the course of the offseason. Perhaps even more than that, he was identified as a potential target early on. Offseason rumors swirled regarding Brown and the potential for him to come to the Patriots. A podcast appearance only further ignited those rumors. Now, the wideout is in New England, it has already taken part in several of-the-field activities as well. The playmaker has also not been shy and his praise of his new teammates as well.

Beyond just the good vibes and playmaking ability, he should also be able to elevate the third-year quarterback. Maye is coming off a Super Bowl appearance, one in which the team ultimately fell short, losing to the Seattle Seahawks by a 29-13 margin. Grant talked about how important it is for Maye to have Brown as his top wideout, as noted by PatsPulpit’s Brian Hines.

“I think it gives [Drake] a little bit of confidence knowing that he has someone who’s had success throughout his career in the National Football League doing something that Drake excels at,” QB coach Ashton Grant said. “I think it’s just exciting for the entire offense, because when you add a guy like that, it dictates coverages and it gives you favorable matchups across the board. So I think everybody on offense is excited.”

Patriots Have Been In Position Before

Patriots fans, and the quarterback himself, were able to get a taste of what life with the top wide receiver was like. Stefon Diggs recorded 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He averaged around 59.6 yards per game. The letter had several memorable games as a member of the Patriots, delivering 10 catches for 146 yards in week six against the Buffalo Bills. The wideout also recorded 101 yards in week four against the Carolina Panthers.

Brown Should Have Familiar Playstyle For Patriots

Diggs was able to open up the offense in different ways. Brown should be able to do the same as well. The latter had four 100-yard receiving games in comparison to three for dates. Brown’s first instance came in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, where he had 109 yards. He also had 121 yards in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings.

After a couple of down weeks, he put things together towards the end of the regular season. He had 110 yards in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys, 132 yards the following week against the Chicago Bears, and 100 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. It was quite the bounce-back stretch for a player who struggled to find his groove all last season.

Now, he will get an opportunity to improve upon that level of production with Maye. So far, the returns have been positive. Brown appears to be happy in New England, and the coaches appreciate what he brings to the table on the field. There are only a couple more weeks until training camp, and it will be interesting to see how the team integrates him into the offense. It will also be very exciting to see how Josh McDaniels draws up plays for Brown, as the coach has a new proverbial ‘tool in the toolbox’ to use at the receiver position.

All in all, this could be a match made in heaven for both the Patriots and the wide receiver.