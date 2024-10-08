Patriots Blasted for ‘Colossally Stupid’ Drake Maye Decision

It’s official, Drake Maye is taking over as starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, but not everybody thinks the timing is right. In fact, one observer believes promoting 2024 NFL draft third-overall pick Maye for Week 6’s game against the Houston Texans is a “colossal mistake” and a sign the Patriots are “panicking” about a four-game losing streak.

That’s the less than charitable view of “Felger & Massarotti” co-host Tony Massarotti. He didn’t hold back during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Massarotti vented after the Pats made their long-anticipated QB switch from veteran Jacoby Brissett official on Tuesday, October 8. The co-host called the move a “colossal mistake. Can’t emphasize this enough, it was my initial reaction as soon as I heard it. Like, ‘O’ my God, I can’t believe they’re doing this.’ They’re rushing it.”

Putting Maye in now goes against the previous messaging of head coach Jerod Mayo, according to Massarotti: “No way it could have been the plan. Mayo was saying emphatically, ‘Brissett’s my starter, we’re gonna keep it that way. You know, there was some speculation and some reports that Maye is still far away, not even getting that much closer. They’re 1-4 and now he’s playing? With a team coming in that is a Super Bowl potential candidate? Colossally stupid. They’re panicking!”

This is a fiery take about what appeared to be an inevitable move. The Patriots drafted Maye to be the face of their rebuild, so it makes sense to see what he can do in a live game situation.

Yes, there are risks. Notably, putting the rookie passer behind a threadbare offensive line that’s left Brissett battered and bruised.

It’s a risk still worth taking for a team desperate for a spark on offense. The Patriots won’t find one without the help of a superior athlete at football’s most important position.

Patriots Are Making the Right Call

Massarotti is right to point out how Mayo had been defiant about Brissett remaining the starter. Something had to give, though, following Week 5’s dismal 15-10 defeat to the Miami Dolphins.

Sticking with Brissett became untenable after the 31-year-old posted another stat line with 168 yards or fewer passing. It was also the third game out of five where Brissett failed to throw a touchdown.

Not even taking 17 sacks and 20 hits behind faltering pass protection completely excused Brissett’s struggles. He’d become guilty of holding onto the ball for too long, something lamented by Matt Couture of Belly Up Sports when looking at this play against the Dolphins: “Brissett had over 4 seconds to throw, I’m not sure what else you’re looking for from the OL.”

Brissett had over 4 seconds to throw, I’m not sure what else you’re looking for from the OL https://t.co/L0k6Iq62o3 — Matt Couture (@MattCouture5) October 6, 2024

The numbers paint a clear picture, one the Patriots needed to move decisively in order to change. Giving Maye the nod is the right move because better play at quarterback can elevate any struggling team.

Mayo only needs to take a quick look around the league to see the impact first-year signal-callers are making.

Drake Maye Needs to Match Fellow Rookie QBs

Other rebuilding teams have been happy to rely on the talents of rookie QBs, and those teams are being rewarded for taking risks. The Washington Commanders are 4-1 behind the dual-threat brilliance of Jayden Daniels, who was chosen one pick before Maye.

It’s a similar story for the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams. The top pick in this year’s draft has the NFC North franchise at a respectable 3-2. Then there’s 12th pick Bo Nix, who’s helped the Denver Broncos win three straight after an 0-2 start.

Rookie quarterbacks are winning, and Maye can do the same thanks to a pair of underrated intangibles. The first concerns his athleticism.

Maye will avoid pressure more than Brissett because he’s a gifted runner whose “14% career designed rush rate and 11% scramble rate ranked second” only to Daniels at the collegiate level, according to Fantasy Life’s Dwain McFarland.

Not only will Maye successfully run from pass-rushers, he’ll also move the pocket to create off-platform throws for his exceptional arm talent. Those qualities will give the Patriots greater big-play potential through the air, but this team can still ride a productive running game that averaged 7.9 yards per carry against the Dolphins, only to be strangely ignored with the outcome in the balance.

A dominant rushing attack and some useful pass-catchers, including wide receiver DeMario Douglas and tight end Hunter Henry, can help Maye justify the Patriots’ decision.