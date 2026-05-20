Patriots QB’s Command of Offense Reaching New Level: Report

The New England Patriots are reportedly pleased with the progress of quarterback Drake Maye. Boston Sports Journal’s Greg A. Bedard reported this on a recent Patriots podcast with CLNS Media on Tuesday afternoon.

Maye is coming off an astronomical second season. He threw for 3,894 yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His development was a major reason why the Patriots were able to go to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2018 season. His play was also a major reason why the Patriots went from 4-13 to 14-3. The quarterback was able to take the next step in his development and avoid the sophomore slump that many quarterbacks suffer from.

Bedard indicated that the development is continuing. Not only that, he confirmed that the Patriots are happy with how the development is coming along.

“They’re telling people this: ‘Look out for the quarterback this year. You thought he was good last year, wait till you see him now.'” “From what I understand, it’s the mentality, it’s how much he knows the offense even more, it’s how he has the tools.”

Patriots QB Made A Jump In 2025

The quarterback saw a jump in all his metrics from the 2024 season. He went from 2.276 passing yards in 2024 to 4,394. The quarterback was able to double his passing touchdowns and 15 in 2024 to 31 in 2025. He was even able to lower his interception total from 10 in 2024 to eight in 2025.

There are other metrics that showcased his development throughout the course of the year. The signal-caller was able to become a big-play threat under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He went from 8.9 passing yards to 10.8 in 2025.

All in all, the signs of improvement were there. The Patriots were able to get some help around him as well, as they revamped the offensive line. Rookie left tackle Will Campbell was a major ingredient in Maye’s success. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs gave the quarterback the first top receiver of his career. The organization viewed Maye as a franchise cornerstone, and they were able to surround him with talent.

Patriots Star Lacking In One Key Area`

Now, it sounds like he is taking things to the next level. Although he showed signs of improvement in 2025, there are some things he could work on. Fumbling was an issue for the quarterback, particularly in the playoffs. He had eight fumbles during the regular season in 17 starts. He fumbled six times in the 2025 playoffs. This matched Terry Bradshaw’s 1978 postseason run for the most single-year playoff fumbles by a player in the Super Bowl era.

With that being said, the quarterback still has a ton of promise, as evidenced by his performance last year. It sounds like the quarterback is taking his game to an even stronger level. This is certainly encouraging to hear as he enters his third year, with the Patriots becoming a team that every other team wants to beat.

One has to wonder what things will look like with a tougher schedule in 2026. However, the quarterback has shown that he can play at a high level when it matters most, and the lights are brightest. Of course, that was only four games. Now we will have to see if he can keep it up over the course of a longer regular season.

At the very least, he has shown that he can be a franchise cornerstone.