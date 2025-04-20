Commanders Predicted to Make Stunning Trade Giving Patriots New 1st Round Pick

The New England Patriots are in serious rebuilding mode coming off their second consecutive 4-13 season. The six-time Super Bowl champions own the No. 4 overall selection in next Thursday’s NFL draft, but what they plan to do with it remains a puzzle even to experts close to the team. But one thing seems most likely, whatever they do, their pick will be designed to provide support for last year’s No. 3 overall draft pick Drake Maye, New England’s new franchise quarterback.

That help could come in the form of an upgrade to the Patriots’ faltering offensive line. Maye suffered 34 sacks, 13th-most in the league in his rookie year, even though he started just 12 games — and in one of those, Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, he was pulled after one sequence to make way for backup Joe Milton III.

In that regard, according to a Boston Globe report on Saturday, “all roads lead” to the Patriots using the fourth pick on April 25 to take LSU left tackle Will Campbell.

Trade Would Give Patriots Shot at X Receiver

“The Patriots have a glaring hole at left tackle, and it is looking increasingly clear they are going to use the No. 4 pick on Campbell,” wrote Globe scribe Ben Volin. “His one drawback is arm length, which measured 32⅝ inches at the Combine, less than the preferred length of 33 inches for NFL offensive tackles. There is some question as to whether Campbell’s long-term position is at guard, but he seems like the best bet to fill the left tackle hole at No. 4.”

But what if the Patriots had a second pick, later in the first round? That selection could be used to take an elite wide receiver, another deficiency on the Patriots roster. New England has tried to address that need by signing free agents Stephon Diggs and Mack Hollins, but neither is considered a genuine “X” receiver — the primary threat on any team — which remains a vacant position for the Patriots.

On Friday, ESPN NFL expert Field Yates made a “bold” prediction that would get the Patriots a new pick in the first round — one that could be used on a wide receiver. According to Yates, the Patriots will send their second round pick, at No. 38, to the Washington Commanders in order to take Washington’s first-rounder at No. 29.

“Less than a week away from the 2025 NFL Draft, rumors are constantly swirling around. Hearing this trade idea from someone well-connected in the NFL is something to take note of,” wrote Matthew Sullivan of Athlon Sports, in an analysis of the Yates prediction.

The 2025 draft is rich in wide receiver prospects, meaning that even as far down at No. 29, the Patriots could fill their need at the position. After Heisman Trophy-winning two way star Travis Hunter, who is likely to be a top-three selection, the most coveted receiver in the draft is Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan. In his third season with the Wildcats, McMillan led the Big 12 with 1,319 receiving yards.

Matthew Golden: Patriots Target in Trade Scenario?

“A monster on the outside, McMillan is a smooth athlete with excellent hands and ball skills that give him true X-receiver upside,” wrote Yahoo! Sports draft expert Nate Tice earlier this week.

But with McMillan likely gone by the time the 29th pick rolls around, the Patriots would likely target a receiver such as Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State, or Texas X receiver Matthew Golden, who vaulted into first-round consideration with an eye-opening run through the College Football Playoffs.

“He played well enough all season where he merited first-round consideration before it,” Tice wrote. “Golden has speed for days and can be a big-play threat from Day One in the right offense.”

That offense could easily be one schemed by Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and executed in his sophomore season by Maye.