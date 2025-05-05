Patriots Outbid ‘Competition’ for UDFA Playmaker With Sizable Contract

After the completion of the NFL draft each year, the real bartering begins. That’s because, even with seven rounds of picks having been made, there is still plenty of talent available on the market, and every teams goes into the undrafted market with a list of their favorites. Certainly, that was the case with the Patriots this spring.

The problem is, if your list of favorites overlaps with the favorites of other teams, it becomes up to the player to pick his spot. Opportunity is a big factor, but money is probably a bigger factor. And with top-of-the-market players getting more expensive on one end of the NFL salary spectrum, it behooves teams to find UDFA contributors on the end of the spectrum.

So the bidding makes sense. And according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots had to bid their way to one important signing on the undrafted market: UC Davis running back Lan Larison.

According to Reiss, Larison got a $175,000 guarantee from the Patriots to come to New England.

Patriots Need RB Depth

Wrote Reiss: “Of the 17 undrafted free agents the Patriots agreed to contracts with, UC Davis running back Lan Larison has one of the richest deals as he received $175,000 in guaranteed money. That reflects how the Patriots likely had competition from other teams to land Larison, a dual threat who finished his college career with 641 carries for 3,634 yards and 41 touchdowns, and 127 receptions for 1,626 yards and 10 TDs.”

But Larison has a good shot at making the Patriots in training camp. Even after the team drafted TreVeyon Henderson in the second round last month, the team is thin at running back, with starter Rhamondre Stevenson at the top of the depth chart and only third-down back Antonio Gibson on board at No. 3.

The Patriots have other possibilities in the running back room, including 2024 undrafted signing Terrell Jennings and incoming rookie signee Brock Lampe, a fullback. But the willingness to shell out for Larison is indicative of the Patriots’ intentions with him–if not on the 53-man roster, he figures to stick on the practice squad.

Lan Larison Has ‘Impressive Tape’

Larison rushed for 1,470 yards for the Aggies last year, and scored 17 touchdowns. Additionally, he caught 65 passes and racked up another 865 yards off of receptions.

NFL.com’s scouting report on Larison shows he could fit well with new coach Mike Vrabel.

From the site’s scout, Lance Zierlein: “FCS running back who offers a diverse skill set and two years of impressive tape to sift through. Larison runs hard, cuts sharply on the second level and has good balance through contact. However, he has average vision and lacks ideal creativity between the tackles.

“He has pro ball skills and protection talent but needs to tighten up his route-running to bolster his chances of beating man coverage as a pro. Larison could be deployed as a Swiss Army Knife type or a third-down back in the NFL. His toughness, talent and versatility give him a good chance of becoming a productive backup in the league.”