Patriots Connected To Former Pro Bowl Pass Rusher In Report

The New England Patriots are in line to have a busy off-season. A. J. Brown rumors are still very much looming, and now other NFL writers and analysts are beginning to connect the Patriots to other players as well. One NFL writer connected Arizona Cardinals pass-rusher Josh Sweat with the Patriots organization. Bleacher Report’s Christopher Knox broke down why Sweat would be a good fit.

The latter is coming off a strong season for the Cardinals in 2025. He recorded 12 sacks and 30 combined tackles for the Cardinals last season. These numbers were the highest of his career and he is coming off a season in which he was the Cardinals’ defensive anchor. The Patriots still need pass-rushing help and Knox believes that Sweat could solve that problem.

“While the Patriots are busy monitoring things with Brown, they should also have an eye on Sweat. While New England made a stunning push to Super Bowl LX this past season, it didn’t exactly benefit from an elite pass rush. The Patriots’ defense recorded just 34 sacks, 7.5 of which came from K’Lavon Chaisson, who is now with the Washington Commanders. The Patriots are bringing back sack leader Harold Landry III (8.5 sacks), added Dre’Mont Jones in free agency, and used a second-round pick on Gabe Jacas. If they hope to make another Super Bowl run in 2026, though, they’d be wise to round out the rotation with Sweat.”

Potential Patriots Target Can Produce

Production has never been an issue for Sweat. He has been able to produce at a high level, which represents his days with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has recorded 55 regular-season sacks over the course of eight seasons split between the Eagles and Cardinals. His best season with the Eagles came in 2022, when he recorded 11 sacks on the year. This was over the course of 16 games, and he was also able to tally a forced fumble and 48 total tackles. The tackles were a career-high for him as well.

He has also been able to play at a high level during the postseason. He has stepped up his game when it matters most. The playmaker has recorded five sacks and 21 tackles across nine playoff appearances. This included a 2.5 sack performance in Super Bowl LIX, which gave the Eagles the victory over the Patriots.

Patriots Have Addressed Pass-Rush

The Patriots have been able to address the pass-rushing unit both this offseason and over the course of the draft. They signed Dre’Mont Jones from the Baltimore Ravens to offset the departure of K’Lavon Chiasson. They also drafted Gabe Jacas, a promising rookie out of Illinois. To say that the Patriots have been trying to address the pass-rushing issue would be an understatement. They certainly have tried to do so. Nevertheless, a player like Sweat would be able to immediately bolster the unit and give them veteran production, as well as a proven playoff performer.

It’s no secret that Sweat wants out of Arizona and that he is looking to move on. The Patriots would be wise to at least kick the tires on his availability. The defense has been the calling card of the organization over the past couple of seasons. Now, this could allow them to really expand on that and be able to address the unit all in one. Ultimately, it may take quite a bit for him to land with the Patriots. One has to wonder what that will take. However, the Patriots would be wise to at least check in with Sweat and the Eagles, and see what it will take to move him. This is a player who could immediately help the Patriots organization and become an asset right away.