Patriots Urged to Consider Franchise-Altering $80 Million Trade

The New England Patriots are fresh off of a disappointing loss on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

A Patriots-focused writer is now urging the team to pursue a blockbuster trade for Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson as New England contends with severe offensive line injuries while remaining a Super Bowl contender. Zach McGlone of Chowder and Champions argued in a piece published Oct. 23 that the Patriots should aggressively target Nelson before the trade deadline. The 30-year-old Nelson has been one of the NFL’s top guards throughout his career, earning six All-Pro selections and eight Pro Bowl nods since entering the league as the sixth overall pick in 2018.

He has started all 129 games of his career and remains a high-level performer in the final year of his contract.

Patriots Badly Need Offensive Line Reinforcements

New England has lost both starting guards to injury this season. Mike Onwenu is out for the year after suffering a severe ankle injury earlier in the campaign. Alijah Vera-Tucker, who started five games after signing in free agency, was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and will miss at least four contests. Despite the attrition, the Patriots have continued to win games, taking three of their last four and positioning themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. McGlone wrote that Nelson would provide immediate relief for a thin unit and could slide in at left guard.When Vera-Tucker returns, the lineup could feature Nelson at right guard alongside left tackle Will Campbell. “That is an absolute unit of an O-Line,” McGlone wrote. “The left side being anchored by two alphas in Campbell and Nelson would have Drake Maye untouched for the entire season.” Campbell and Nelson share a similar aggressive, physical style that could stabilize protection for the franchise quarterback. The writer noted that adding one of the league’s best linemen could elevate the group to a level not seen in years in New England.

Patriots Should Take Advantage of Colts’ Potential Fire Sale

The Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard on Oct. 19 after a 2-4 start, raising the possibility of a seller’s approach at the deadline. Assistant general manager Ed Dodds is overseeing personnel decisions in the interim.

Nelson, on an expensive deal that expires after the 2026 season, could be available if Indianapolis looks to shed older or higher-priced players during a potential rebuild. His 2026 cap hit is approximately $24.2 million under a four-year, $80 million extension signed in 2022.

McGlone suggested New England could negotiate a reasonable return given Nelson’s age and contract status, especially if the Colts are motivated to move assets.

“Hopefully, New England will be on the phones looking for pieces that can put them over the top as Super Bowl contenders, and the six-time All-Pro guard would be the perfect fit,” McGlone wrote.

He emphasized that protecting Maye is paramount and that acquiring the best available guard represents the clearest path forward.

Nelson’s durability and production — including near-100% snap rates in multiple seasons and elite Pro Football Focus grades — make him a rare win-now acquisition.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Patriots face a clear opportunity to address a glaring need while the Colts sort out their long-term direction under new leadership.