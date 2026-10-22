Could Patriots Icon Bill Belichick Get Hired in NFL Again? Schefter Weighs In

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems to come up whenever the conversation turns to NFL coaching vacancies.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter talked about what stands between Belichick and another opportunity.

During an appearance on WEEI, Schefter was asked whether NFL teams would be interested in hiring Belichick next season due to his work at North Carolina.

His answer was frank.

“I’ve also thought teams should be interested. The problem is, teams haven’t been interested,” Schefter said.

This is a coach who led New England to six Super Bowl championships (not to mention previous career-defining expertise with the New York Giants), but teams apparently don’t seem to care.

Schefter Addresses Belichick’s NFL Return Chances

Schefter pointed to the passage of time as a complication for Belichick, whose final NFL season came with the Patriots in 2023.

“Bill gets another year older every year. And he’s been out of the league another year,” Schefter said.

Belichick spent 24 seasons leading New England before the sides parted ways in January 2024. He moved into college football, with North Carolina announcing his hiring in December 2024.

His accomplishments ensure that his name arises in discussions about coaching. Schefter’s comments, however, don’t bode well for Belichick.

“The NFL would have to change its stance. There would have to be a team that shows more interest than any team that has in the last couple of years for that to happen,” Schefter said.

His remarks harped heavily on how much would have to change before Belichick returned to an NFL sideline.

There’s also relevant history behind the discussion. The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Belichick twice during their 2024 coaching search before hiring Raheem Morris. That process demonstrated that Belichick could draw serious consideration without securing the job.

Belichick’s Pursuit of NFL History Is on Hold

A crack at NFL coaching would give Belichick many moments to resume his climb toward one of the sport’s most notable all-time records.

Belichick has 333 career victories as an NFL head coach, including the postseason, according to the Patriots Hall of Fame. Don Shula holds the record with 347, leaving Belichick 14 wins from matching him and 15 from moving ahead.

Despite a successful stint putting the record within reach, getting that shot is the clear hurdle.

Belichick’s championship record in New England is an obvious argument for a placement. His 31 postseason victories also remain the most by any head coach in NFL history, according to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

But Schefter’s take makes it look like the past is the past.

His remarks do, nonetheless, leave room for circumstances to change when teams evaluate their coaching situations.

Until then, Belichick’s journey back depends on which NFL owner will roll the dice.