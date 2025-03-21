Surprising NFC East Team Named Newest Trade Suitor For Patriots $4.2 Million QB

Since their legendary, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady departed following the 2019 NFL season, the New England Patriots have been a study in mediocrity. With Brady under center for 20 seasons, the Patriots won 219 games while losing just 66 — and that was in regular season games only.

In postseason games with Brady, the Patriots racked up a 30-11 mark, which included six Super Bowl wins and nine victories in AFC Championship games.

In the five seasons since then, the Patriots have used six different quarterbacks to start games, with a 33-51 regular season record. The team has put together only one winning season, 2021 when New England went 10-7, and a single playoff appearance, also in 2021. Their postseason record in the post-Brady era is 0-1.

But despite a second straight 4-13 season in 2024, the Patriots finally appear to have found their quarterback of the future — who is also now their quarterback of the present. Drake Maye, who New England selected with the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, looked impressive in his rookie season, starting 12 games and completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Patriots Must Continue Building Around Drake Maye

The Patriots are now tasked with building a roster that can support Maye, and they appear to be off to a good start with a flurry of free agent signings that earned a grade of “A” from USA Today NFL analyst Jacob Camenker. With free agency winding down, the Patriots will now look to the trade market and on Thursday, the Patriots gave a very clear indication of which player they plan to use as a trade chip.

New England announced the signing of veteran backup signal-caller Josh Dobbs, the San Francisco 49ers third-string QB in 2024 where he completed 32 of his 47 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns, also allowing a pair of interceptions.

And yet, the Patriots already had a backup quarterback in 2024 sixth-round pick Joe Milton III, whose elite athletic ability and eye-opening performance in Week 18 of the 2024 season against the Buffalo Bills has seen him linked in trade speculation to most every team that needs a quarterback for next season, from the New York Giants to the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and others.

Surprising Team Named as ‘Interested’ in Milton

But what about a team that does not need a starting quarterback? On Wednesday, ESPN NFL expert Jeremy Fowler reported that none other than the Dallas Cowboys have shown interest in making a deal for Milton, who would then serve as a backup to their ninth-year starter Dak Prescott.

“Joe Milton, this is a really interesting name in this quarterback carousel we’re talking about because he has trade interest,” Fowler in an on-air appearance, as quoted by Bleacher Report. “The Patriots are exploring a trade. I’m told several teams are interested. One team to potentially watch for is the Dallas Cowboys because they are looking for a good backup, a young backup with upside they may not get in the draft, maybe they get in a trade.”

Prescott saw his season cut short after just eight starts in 2024, when he was forced to undergo surgery on a hamstring muscle he injured in a game against the Atlanta Falcons. While there is no timeline for Prescott’s return as if yet, the 31-year-old 2016 fourth-round draft pick claims that he will be “ready for the first game and when anything matters and very, very ready.”

With his high upside on the field, Milton comes with a low risk, at least in terms of money. The 25-year-old is entering the second season of his four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract. According to some reports, the Patriots are looking for a third-round pick in exchange for Milton.

The Cowboys own one pick in the third round of this year’s draft, coming in at No. 76 overall.