Ex-Patriots Starter Gets New Opportunity With NFC Team

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale earned his way into a starting role over four seasons with the team. The veteran is now trying to earn at least one more chance to play in the league.

On Tuesday, he at least had an opportunity to try out. According to the NFL transaction wire, Ekuale worked out for the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers held tryouts for five different players including two defensive linemen. Besides Ekuale, veteran Larry Ogunjobi tried out for San Francisco.

Ekuale spent four seasons with the Patriots from 2021-24. He appeared in 25 games as a reserve lineman in his first three seasons. Then in 2024, he started all 16 contests in which he played.

Over his four-year stint with the Patriots, Ekuale registered 74 combined tackles, including six for loss. He also had eight quarterback hits, five sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble.

In 2024, he had 52 combined tackles, including two for loss, three quarterback hits and one sack.

Last season, Ekuale played seven games for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ex-Patriots Daniel Ekuale Tries out for San Francisco 49ers

Getty Former New England Patriots starting defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale tried out for the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

Ekuale began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He made the team’s practice squad but did receive a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

In 2019, he made his NFL debut with the Browns. Ekuale appeared in seven games, posting four combined tackles. One of those tackles was for a loss.

Ekuale moved on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He then signed with the Patriots ahead of the 2021 campaign.

The defensive lineman played four times as many games with the Patriots than any other NFL team. His 41 contests in New England remain almost twice as many as his other three teams combined.

In additional to 41 regular season games, Ekuale’s only playoff appearance also came with the Patriots in 2021.

Last season, Ekuale played the first seven games of the regular season with the Steelers. But he then landed on injured reserve. About a month later, he received a second suspension for violating the league’s PED policy.

He hasn’t played since then and has been a free agent since March.