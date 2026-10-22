New England Patriots Urged to Trade for $90M Pro Bowler in Massive Move

The New England Patriots have bounced back nicely since their slow start to the season. After starting the year 1-2, the Patriots have won each of their last three games. They will now be aiming to keep this up on Thursday against the Chicago Bears.

With the way the Patriots are playing, they are setting themselves up to be prime buyers this season. After losing in the Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks last season, New England should be very aggressive.

One area that the Patriots need to strengthen ahead of the trade deadline is their defense. Because of this, they are being urged to trade for a Pro Bowl defensive tackle from the Washington Commanders.

New England Patriots Urged to Trade for Pro Bowler

In a recent article for FanSided, Zachary Rotman named the Patriots as one of the top potential landing spots for Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne.

“Payne isn’t the double-digit sack guy he was a few years ago, but he remains a stout defensive lineman who’s more productive than the stat sheet might suggest. He ranks within the top 20 in snaps and pressures among interior defensive linemen, which makes him a valuable trade candidate for teams in need of some defensive help. The Commanders won’t get too much in a deal, but with an extension out of the conversation, trading him for whatever they can get in a lost season is a must,” Rotman wrote. “Potential landing spots: Packers, Panthers, Patriots.”

Seeing the Patriots being named a potential landing spot for Payne is easy to understand. Their defense could use a boost, and bringing in a veteran Pro Bowler like Payne would provide New England with just that.

Payne has appeared in six games this season with the Commanders, where he has recorded one sack and 14 combined tackles. This is after he had three sacks and 46 combined tackles in 15 games for the Commanders in 2025. With numbers like these, he is a solid player. Thus, it would make sense for the Patriots to target him ahead of the deadline.

Should the Patriots Trade for Payne?

With the Patriots having Super Bowl expectations, they should consider making a move for Payne. He would certainly help improve their defense. This is because he is a veteran player who is still capable of making an impact.

Payne could also get a boost playing for a better team like the Patriots. Thus, this is exactly the kind of move that the Patriots should be aiming to make ahead of the deadline.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Patriots can strike a deal with Washington for Payne. The fit looks good on paper.