Dave Portnoy Blasts Tom Brady’s ‘Cringey’ Post-Patriots Downfall

Tom Brady spent two decades building a reputation for ruthless preparation, controlled messaging and almost unmatched discipline. Dave Portnoy believes the former New England Patriots quarterback is now tearing away at that carefully constructed image one viral stunt at a time.

The Barstool Sports founder unloaded on Brady during Monday’s episode of “Wake Up Barstool,” taking particular issue with the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s increasingly theatrical relationship with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and WWE star Logan Paul.

Portnoy, one of Brady’s most vocal defenders throughout his career, did not frame the criticism as harmless ribbing. He described Brady’s post-football transformation as “one of the great downfalls of an icon.”

Dave Portnoy Rips Tom Brady’s Latest Viral Stunts

Portnoy’s frustration centered on Brady’s appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York, where the former quarterback slapped Paul during an onstage confrontation.

The exchange was widely viewed as part of a staged rivalry. Brady and Paul had previously crossed paths during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, and Brady recently expressed interest in potentially entering the WWE world. Their latest encounter only intensified speculation that the pair is building toward a future wrestling storyline.

The theatrics continued at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where Brady and Paul were filmed exchanging middle fingers from the stands. Rather than seeing the moment as entertaining, Portnoy viewed it as another example of Brady chasing the kind of attention he once seemed above.

“Everything about him is cringey right now to me,” Portnoy said during the segment.

Portnoy also agreed with co-host Brandon Walker’s assessment that Brady has begun looking like someone desperate to remain in the spotlight. He argued that Rubin’s events and publicity stunts have reduced Brady from an all-time sports figure to another participant in manufactured internet content.

That comparison clearly bothered Portnoy. He placed Brady in the same cultural tier as Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi, Wayne Gretzky and David Beckham, stars whose stature allows them to remain selective and removed from the daily churn of online celebrity.

In Portnoy’s view, Brady no longer needs to fight for relevance. Every attempt to do so only makes him look less like the untouchable figure who once commanded the NFL.

Portnoy Warns Brady About Michael Rubin’s Influence

Portnoy directed much of his criticism toward Rubin, claiming the Fanatics founder has a habit of making even the world’s most famous athletes look ordinary.

The Barstool founder had already voiced his frustration on social media Sunday, urging someone close to Brady to separate him from Rubin and stop what Portnoy called the “lame-ifying” of Brady’s legacy.

That is a remarkable turn for Portnoy, whose loyalty to Brady remained unwavering throughout the quarterback’s Patriots career. He defended Brady during Deflategate, celebrated each New England championship and continued supporting him after his departure for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The relationship began to shift as Brady created more distance between himself and the Patriots. Portnoy previously criticized him for refusing to choose New England ahead of its Super Bowl LX matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which the Patriots ultimately lost.

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Now, Portnoy sounds less like a protective Patriots fan and more like someone watching an athlete he once revered become unrecognizable.

Brady has embraced a far more public life since announcing his retirement following the 2022 season. In addition to his role as Fox’s lead NFL analyst, he has appeared at major celebrity events, expanded his business portfolio and joined Rubin for several highly promoted sports spectacles.

Brady celebrated the weekend on Instagram, joking that he had to “rise from the dead” for Fanatics Fest and calling the monthlong World Cup one of the greatest sporting events.

Portnoy saw something entirely different: an all-time great trading the mystique he spent 23 seasons building for a place inside the content machine.

Brady has not publicly responded to Portnoy’s criticism.