Undersized DT ‘Best Bet’ to Push for Patriots 2026 Roster Spot

The New England Patriots weren’t able to add defensive line depth through the 2026 NFL Draft. But the team did sign a couple undrafted free agents to the defensive front — David Blay Jr. and Travis Shaw.

On Monday, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport argued Blay is the most exciting undrafted free agent not only of those two prospects, but of the entire 2026 class for New England.

Davenport suggested that if Blay can bulk up, he has a path to a roster spot this season.

“The Patriots signed very few UDFAs—as of this writing, they can be counted on one hand,” wrote Davenport. “Of that small group, Blay is the best bet to make some noise this summer, especially if he can add 10-15 pounds to his frame.”

Blay played for the Miami Hurricanes in 2025. Prior to that, he registered 10.5 sacks for Louisiana Tech during 2024.