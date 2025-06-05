Patriots Third-Year WR Projected to Have Breakout Year

The New England Patriots bolstered their wide receiving room this offseason with multiple acquisitions through free agency and the 2025 NFL draft.

While the acquisitions can make the offense move easier, including Stefon Diggs, who signed to a three-year deal, it’s a receiver who has been on the roster the past two seasons who can make the most difference next season.

Steve Palazzolo said on the “Check The Mic with Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson” that Patriots wide receiver DeMario ‘Pop” Douglas will have a breakout season in New England.

“I think he’s just been really dependable during his couple years in New England,” Steve Palazzolo said. “You’ve got Josh McDaniels coming in calling plays. We know McDaniels — he was at the forefront of the Wes Welker role and having Julian Edelman and working with those slot receivers.”

“Keep an eye on DeMario Douglas. I still think Drake Maye also does his best work in the middle of the field, where DeMario Douglas operates. There was a few time last year where it looked like they were gonna click and take off. I think they have a chance to do that with Josh McDaniels calling the plays now.”

‘Pop’ Douglas had 621 receiving yards for the Patriots last season, second on the team behind tight end Hunter Henry, who had 674 yards.

DeMario Douglas on Playing Under Josh McDaniels

Douglas will have his third different coaching staff in his third season as a professional.

The Patriots brought in Mike Vrabel to fill their head coaching position after releasing Jerod Mayo. Vrabel brought in Josh McDaniels to fill the team’s offensive coordinator position.

“I was happy when I heard his name [becoming] the OC. It’s gonna be a blessing to have him as the OC,” Douglas said on the April 22nd episode of Patriots Unfiltered. “I’ve seen what he does… I feel like he brings out that slot position.”

McDaniels returns to the Patriots after having a head coaching stint with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Douglas mentioned during OTAs that the offense still has more of McDaniels’ playbook to understand. But Douglas claims once they get to it, “it’s gonna be crazy.”

DeMario Douglas on Playing for Mike Vrabel

The Patriots brought in Vrabel to start anew after finishing last season with a 4-13 record.

DeMario Douglas spoke about his first impressions of his new HC and what it’s been like under Vrabel.

“The culture’s different here,” Douglas said after Tuesday’s OTA practice at Gillette Stadium, via Boston[dot]com. “I love it. Vrabel’s a players’ coach, and he’s on the field with us. We’ve got a head coach that’s on the field with us, man. It’s different. You can tell he’s very in tune to what we’re doing and wants us to be better.”

Vrabel is firm on ignoring what happened to the Patriots last season and hopes to build forward with the team.