Dianna Russini’s Next NFL Move Takes Shape as Barstool Sports Emerges as Favorite

Dianna Russini may not be away from the NFL spotlight much longer.

Five months after leaving The Athletic, Russini is “absolutely” planning a return to sports media and has been discussing several potential opportunities, according to a new report from Front Office Sports.

And one possible landing spot has quickly separated itself from the pack.

Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reported that Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Sports is currently the “lead candidate” to hire Russini as the former NFL insider plots the next chapter of her career. Russini has not made a final decision, and the report indicates she has discussed opportunities ranging from returning as a traditional NFL insider to taking on a more personality-driven role.

But if Russini ultimately lands at Barstool, it would hardly be a cold introduction.

Dave Portnoy Has Already Made His Feelings About Russini Clear

Russini has an established relationship with Barstool, particularly “Pardon My Take” hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter. She has appeared on the show numerous times, including during the 2026 NFL Combine in February.

Then there is Portnoy.

Months before Barstool emerged as the reported favorite for Russini’s services, its founder publicly left little mystery about whether he would be interested in hiring her.

“We’d do it in a heartbeat,” Portnoy told Us Weekly in June when asked about potentially bringing Russini to Barstool.

Portnoy called the idea a “no-brainer” and argued that the controversy surrounding Russini and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel should not end her career.

Now, that hypothetical has become considerably more interesting.

Russini is reportedly preparing to return. Barstool is reportedly the leading candidate. And Portnoy has already publicly said he would hire her.

There is still an important distinction: Russini has not signed with Barstool Sports, according to the reporting available so far. Front Office Sports reported that she has not yet decided on her next move.

But the timing could be significant.

The NFL regular season is about to begin, and Russini spent years building one of the league’s most recognizable reporting profiles. Before joining The Athletic in 2023, she spent eight years at ESPN and rose into a prominent NFL insider role.

A return now would put her back into the football conversation just as the league retakes center stage.

The Athletic’s Mike Vrabel Review Could Clear a Path for Russini’s Return

The report of Russini’s possible comeback arrived the same day The Athletic released the findings of its nearly five-month review into her relationship with Vrabel.

The investigation determined that Russini’s undisclosed personal relationship with the Patriots coach violated The Athletic’s standards. The outlet said Russini should have disclosed the relationship so editors could determine which stories were appropriate for her to cover.

But the review reached another conclusion that could prove significant for Russini’s professional future.

After examining 903 stories, 77 videos and more than 200 episodes of “Scoop City,” investigators found limited evidence that Russini’s relationship with Vrabel resulted in biased coverage. The review did identify instances that looked uncomfortable in hindsight, but it did not conclude that Russini had used her platform to promote Vrabel or his teams.

Russini declined to participate in an interview for the investigation but defended her work.

“I stand by any and all reporting I’ve ever done in my career,” she said in a statement published by The Athletic.

The Athletic’s investigation did not determine that Russini and Vrabel had an affair, and both previously characterized their relationship as platonic. That’s an important distinction amid the months of speculation surrounding the two.

Russini resigned from The Athletic in April after photos of her and Vrabel together at an Arizona resort became public.

Now, five months later, the conversation surrounding Russini is shifting from how her tenure at The Athletic ended to where she could surface next.

And there is suddenly a very familiar name sitting at the front of that conversation.

Barstool Sports.