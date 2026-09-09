Dianna Russini Career News Emerges Hours Before Patriots-Seahawks Game

Dianna Russini, who previously was a reporter and podcast host at The Athletic, has stepped away from the public eye since photos surfaced of herself and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in April 2026. The longtime NFL insider resigned from The Athletic on April 14, and appears to be mulling her next career move.

Russini plans to return to the media space this NFL season, per Page Six’s Lucas Wildman. The reporter is considering “offers from several outlets.”

“Dianna Russini will return to work this NFL season, but not without addressing the elephant in the room first,” Page Six’s Lucas Wildman wrote in a September 8, story titled, “Details of Dianna Russini’s sports media comeback revealed after Mike Vrabel scandal.”

“A source familiar with the situation told Page Six this week that the former Athletic journalist, who resigned from her position in April amid an investigation into her relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, will share her side of the scandal upon taking her next job,” Wildman added.

“… The source noted that Russini continues to mull offers from several outlets, and it’s possible she accepts more than one gig. Russini, the source continued, was inundated with interview requests from major networks, podcasts and even reality television shows as the scandal unfolded, but she rejected them all in favor of speaking on her own terms at the right time.”

Dianna Russini Breaks Silence on Mike Vrabel Rumors

The Athletic released a report detailing the outlet’s internal investigation into Russini’s reporting. Russini was largely cleared of wrongdoing with the exception of failing to disclose her relationship with Vrabel.

The insider released a statement on the investigation to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

“I stand by any and all reporting I’ve ever done in my career,” Russini said in the September 3, statement.

Where Is Dianna Russini Now?

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It remains to be seen where Russini will choose to work next. Russini could also opt to work at multiple outlets given her experience as a television personality, podcaster and reporter.

Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reported that Barstool Sports is the “lead candidate” to hire Russini. The NFL insider previously appeared on several of Barstool’s podcasts.

“The lead candidate to hire Russini, I’m hearing, is Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Sports,” McCarthy detailed in a September 3, story titled, “Dianna Russini ‘Absolutely’ Planning Sports Media Comeback.”

“She’s friends with the company’s two biggest on-air talents: Pardon My Take hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter. She appeared frequently on their pod.”

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Labeled Hiring Dianna Russini as a ‘No-Brainer’

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Barstool’s founder Dave Portnoy called it a “no-brainer” to potentially hire Russini. Time will tell if this move will come to fruition.

“No-brainer, if she wanted to work here, we’d do it,” Portnoy told US Weekly’s Daniel Trainor and Amanda Williams during a June 30, interview.

“… She’ll land somewhere, and you know, if people who have affairs are never allowed to work again in this country, you’re gonna lose a significant amount of the workforce,” Portnoy continued.

“It is obviously really sad, but at the same time, that’s not like a capital offense that should end somebody’s professional career.”