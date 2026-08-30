Dianna Russini’s Former Colleague Drops Major Hint About Her NFL Future

Dianna Russini has been largely absent from the NFL media landscape since her stunning departure from The Athletic earlier this year.

One of her former colleagues does not expect that absence to last much longer.

Veteran NFL journalist Mike Silver, who worked alongside Russini at The Athletic and considers her a close friend, offered a revealing prediction about what could be next for the longtime NFL insider. And while Silver isn’t expecting Russini to immediately return to the same news-breaking role she once held, he believes fans could be hearing from her again soon.

“I do think she’s going to be back, probably not as an insider, at least in the short term,” Silver said during an appearance on “The Tom Tolbert Show.” “But I think she’ll be back in this realm, probably talking about football and other things pretty soon.”

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That would mark a significant return for Russini, who spent years establishing herself as one of the NFL’s most prominent reporters before her career took a dramatic turn this spring.

Mike Silver Predicts Dianna Russini Will Return to Football

Russini resigned from The Athletic in April after photos of her and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at an Arizona resort were published and prompted an internal investigation by the outlet.

Russini defended her work and journalistic record in the resignation letter she publicly shared at the time.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” Russini wrote.

Russini also pushed back against what she characterized as escalating public speculation surrounding the situation, writing that she refused to allow the episode to “define me or my career.”

More than four months later, there has been no announcement from Russini about her next professional move.

Silver’s comments now provide one of the clearest indications yet that her career in football media may not be over.

Silver worked with Russini during his time at The Athletic and made clear that his belief in her abilities as a reporter has not changed.

“Really, really proud of the journalism we did together and honestly just really bummed that we don’t get to continue it because we worked really well together,” Silver said.

He went on to praise the work Russini did behind the scenes to build and maintain relationships across the league, describing the level at which she operated as “elite.”

Russini Could Return in a Different Role

The most interesting part of Silver’s prediction may be his distinction between Russini returning to football media and returning specifically as an NFL insider.

Before leaving The Athletic, Russini had spent years in the relentless world of NFL news breaking, where developing sources and competing for information are central to the job. She joined The Athletic in 2023 after nearly a decade at ESPN, where she became a familiar presence across the network’s NFL coverage.

Silver’s comments suggest her next chapter could look different.

His prediction that Russini could be “talking about football and other things” leaves open a wide range of possibilities, from television and podcasting to a broader commentary role. Silver did not identify a specific outlet or say that Russini has agreed to a new position.

For now, it remains his prediction rather than an announcement from Russini herself.

But Silver also provided a more personal update, saying Russini is “doing a lot better” and that her family is doing well.

With the NFL regular season approaching, the timing of his comments is particularly notable. Russini spent much of her career at the center of the league’s year-round news cycle. If Silver’s prediction proves correct, her time away from football coverage could be nearing its end.