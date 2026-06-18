Patriots’ Draft Bust Touted as Potential Fix for NFC Contender

A former New England Patriots quarterback is projected to be treated midseason. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicted that current San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones would be traded to the Carolina Panthers.

Jones has found success with the 49ers after being traded away from the Patriots. In 11 total games last season, he recorded 2,151 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions

Now, the Carolina Panthers are predicted as a team that could take a flyer on Jones while his stock is higher. Although the 49ers have shut down trade talks for now, there could be movement made-season. Moton laid out a scenario where Jones could be a member of the organization.

“The Athletic’s Joseph Person reported that Carolina isn’t expected to sign Young to an extension this offseason, suggesting the team wants to see more from him in the upcoming term. If Young regresses, the Panthers may try to pivot at quarterback midseason to make it back to the playoffs in a winnable division that didn’t have a team above .500 last year. In that predicament, they shouldn’t turn to Kenny Pickett or Will Grier. Neither has had much success on the pro level. If Young isn’t the guy, the Panthers should pursue San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones.”

Former Patriots QB Had Career Year

The 2025 season was one where Jones was really able to revive his career. He started for the 49ers over the course of eight games. Brock Purdy was out for those contests with an injury, and Jones got a chance to show what he could do under a Kyle Shanahan-led system. The quarterback immediately made an impact, putting together a strong performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week Two. He threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, leading the team to a 26-21 win.

The Alabama product was able to follow up the performance with a solid outing the following week. This time, he faced the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers played the game a bit more conservatively, but Jones was still in the get the job done. He threw for 284 yards, a touchdown, and an interception as the 49ers were able to come away with the victory.

The quarterback was able to put together a strong stretch throughout the year. This included a strong performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. He threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns, but the 49ers’ defense was not able to complement Jones’ play. They ended up losing 42-26.

Jones Had Memorable Moments in Patriots Tenure

Jones had several notable moments during his tenure as the Patriots’ quarterback. He was the first rookie to start a playoff game for the organization since Tom Brady in 2001. He also had eight road wins in the 2021 season, which tied an NFL record for rookie quarterbacks. The quarterback finished that rookie season with 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

The 2022 and 2023 seasons did not go as well for him. Coaching changes and inconsistencies reared their ugly head. He would finish his Patriots career with 8,918 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2024 six-round draft selection.

Now, he could be a trade candidate once again. Of course, this all depends on how young this season. He showed promise last year, recording 3,011 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Young also guided the painters to the NFC Wild Card Game, when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams by a 34-31 margin. The proverbial ball is in Young’s court at the moment, as the team wants him to have another strong year. If he doesn’t, Jones could be a solid option.