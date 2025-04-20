Patriots a Draft Fit for 4,000-yd QB Thanks to Coaching Connection

Quarterback is hardly a priority for the New England Patriots headed into the 2025 NFL draft, but that doesn’t mean they won’t add a quality signal-caller to replace Joe Milton III if the fit is right. Like if a 4,000-yard passer with a connection to the coaching staff falls their way in the middle rounds.

It could happen, according to MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels. He identified former Ohio State star Will Howard “as an above-average backup” at the pro level.

The projection is strengthened by Howard throwing “for 4,010 yards with 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions” during his lone season with the Buckeyes. Howard also finished “second in the FBS with a 73.0 completion percentage.”

Those numbers show Howard has talent, but he’s raw and would need the right coaching. The Patriots could provide strong tutelage thanks to offensive assistant Riley Larkin, who held the same title “at Ohio State where he worked with quarterbacks,” including Howard.

Larkin’s presence makes this a natural fit between prospect and team. So does Howard being “a projected fourth-round pick.”

Patriots Would Get Draft Value With Will Howard Pick

At 6-foot-4 and 236 pounds, Howard has prototypical size as a modern-day pocket passer. He’s accurate and efficient, but the 23-year-old’s arm strength isn’t going to wow anybody.

Any concerns in that area can be offset by Howard playing some of his best football in the biggest games. Like when he posted near-flawless numbers to help beat Notre Dame in the National Championship, per PFF College.

Ohio State QB Will Howard in the National Championship: 🔴 17/21

🔴 288 Total YDS

🔴 2 TDS

🔴 0 INTS@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/lUNddYtnFC — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 21, 2025

Put another way, Howard possesses solid traits, but he would need just the right situation to succeed at the next level. The Patriots could provide it thanks to Larkin, QBs coach Ashton Grant and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Of the three, McDaniels’ presence would be most important for Howard. McDaniels was on the staff when a certain Tom Brady took the reins in New England.

Brady was another unheralded signal-caller with traditional hallmarks, but lacking a wow factor. Rolling the dice on him with the 199th pick in 2000 didn’t work out too badly for the Patriots.

Taking Howard in the fourth, where the Pats own the 106th pick, would also represent good value. Especially when the depth chart at football’s most important position lacks upside beyond second-year starter Drake Maye.

Patriots Can Draft Joe Milton III Replacement

The decision to trade Milton to the Dallas Cowboys left the Patriots with only two QBs on the roster, Maye and veteran Joshua Dobbs. He’s well known to new head coach Mike Vrabel from stops with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, but 30-year-old Dobbs is still a journeyman.

What the Pats need is another backup passer with a significantly higher ceiling. That might have been Milton, thanks to his preternatural arm strength, but the 2024 sixth-round pick had ambitions to be more than just a QB2 or 3 in the short-term.

Howard is a more natural fit for what New England’s quarterback room needs now. He’d be a smart pick to future proof at a position Vrabel will need to be strong from top to bottom to prop up his rebuilding effort.