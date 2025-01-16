Drake Maye Makes Game-Changing Announcement During Offseason Vacation

Amidst the uncertainty and chaos that overshadowed almost the entirety of the New England Patriots’ 2024 season, there was one distinct shining light.

Well, two, if you include the recent signing of former Titans head coach and 3 x Super Bowl champion, Mike Vrabel, to become the 16th head coach in Patriots’ franchise history, after Jerod Mayo’s dismal one-and-done year at the helm, capped off by post season revelations that did not feature him in the best light.

The Patriots will be hoping that Vrabel’s impressive resume that includes two AFC South division titles; an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2019 – having defeated the 14-2 juggernaut Baltimore Ravens in what was one of the biggest upsets in postseason history; and a cumulative 2-3 playoff record.

All of which was done, it should be mentioned, with none other than Ryan Tannehill, who whilst not a scrub by any means (no disrespect meant to the man), has never been considered in the upper echelon of quarterbacks in the league.

Drake Maye Set To Be Franchise Priority For Years To Come

The main focus of New England’s upcoming offseason, and perhaps the ensuing half decade, will be how to get the most out of their budding franchise quarterback, Drake Maye – who despite having perhaps the worst offense in the league around him, showed a genuine ability to make plays with both his strong arm and nimble movement outside the pocket.

The Pats’ offensive line clocked in at 29th out of 32 teams in the NFL per PFF, whilst their offensive weaponry was arguably the poorest in the league, with just veteran tight end, Hunter Henry, and talented second year slot and ex 6th round pick, Demario Douglas breaking the 600-yard mark.

Priority number 1 for Vrabel and the Patriots will be upgrading the offense to help facilitate Maye’s development in the passing game, whether it by the addition of free agents or by the use of their first couple of picks in the NFL Draft, where New England selects at #4 and #38 with their two initial selections.

However, beyond the trials and tribulations of being a highly drafted, potential franchise quarterback for one of the biggest sporting brands in the world, comes some positive news from Maye on a personal level, per his Instagram account.

Drake Maye Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend

Maye exclaimed in the post, “Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!”, followed by a heart emoji.

The pair; Drake Maye and beau – now fiancee, Ann Michael Hudson, have been dating since they were both 12 years old, coming up to 10 years now.

Maye and his girlfirend have been together throughout the pair’s journey, with both attending the University of North Carolina – now famously being coached – somewhat ironically – by Patriots’ legendary coach, Bill Belichick.

Hudson even visited Maye during his time playing abroad in the London Games last fall, according to her Instagram.

Congratulations to the two of them – and hopefully for Pats fans, he can recreate this good fortune on the field come September!