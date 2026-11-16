Drake Maye’s Blindside Protector Has Strong Words on QB’s Injury Return

The New England Patriots lost their starting quarterback Sunday, Nov. 15, but Will Campbell had a hopeful message after speaking with him.

Campbell was unwavering in his belief that Drake Maye will come back strong following New England’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Maye suffered an ankle injury on the Patriots’ opening drive and never returned. His status isn’t known yet, as the team awaits further testing.

But Campbell said the quarterback was in good spirits when they spoke after the game.

Will Campbell Shares Thoughts on Drake Maye’s Injury Comeback

Campbell spoke with MassLive’s Mark Daniels after the loss and described his conversation with Maye.

“Yeah, I talked to him. He’s in good spirits and just waiting to hear more information about what it is, and just told him I love him and praying for him and he’s gonna be fine,” Campbell said. “He’s a fighter. Whatever comes his way, he’s gonna attack it full head of steam and come back better.”

The words hit hard after a painful afternoon for New England.

Campbell was protecting Maye’s blind side when Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson broke through for a sack on third down during the Patriots’ first possession.

Maye limped off the field and headed to the locker room. New England later ruled him out with an ankle injury.

The quarterback had completed three of four passes for 48 yards before exiting. He added an 11-yard run.

Campbell’s confident comments are somewhat comforting, though he made clear that Maye was still waiting to learn the extent of his injury.

Mike Vrabel Talks About Drake Maye Injury After Patriots Defeat

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel couldn’t provide a firm diagnosis following Sunday’s game.

“Obviously, he wasn’t able to finish the game, so we’ll have to get some more tests run,” Vrabel said, per the postgame transcript.

Vrabel described the injury as a lower-leg issue and said Maye couldn’t move well enough to continue playing or protect himself.

Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito took over and finished with 81 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Patriots dropped to 5-5 with the defeat. And they have a difficult period before them without knowing if their starting quarterback will be available.

One piece of the schedule works in Maye’s favor.

New England has a bye in Week 11 before taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 29, giving the quarterback two weeks between games.

Enough recovery time? That’s not a sure thing right now.

Regardless, Campbell’s viewpoint stands as one of the first personal updates on Maye since his injury.

And all in all, it’s good to hear that the left tackle believes his quarterback will return stronger.