Patriots Make Concerning Drake Maye Announcement Before Bills Game

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye landed on the injury report Wednesday with a right shoulder designation, his first listing this season.

Maye fully participated in practice, but the injury report listing shows up two days after coach Mike Vrabel said he knew of nothing that would put Maye on the list.

Maye was noted as a full participant in the Patriots’ official Week 4 injury report. According to The Athletic‘s Chad Graff it marks Maye’s first appearance of the season on the report.

Asked by a reporter whether the injured shoulder changes how he throws or makes on-field decisions, Maye issued a flat denial.

“No it hasn’t. And it hasn’t impacted my decision-making,” Maye said, as quoted by Yardbarker after practice. “I feel good throwing. I feel like I’ve got some throws I wish I had back, as I always do. And definitely some decisions. But at the same time I’ve gotta trust my guys.”

Vrabel pleaded ignorance earlier this week.

“I can’t speak on what his shoulder feels like. That’s nothing that I even have ever heard anything about,” Vrabel said Monday on WEEI, as quoted by NBC Sports Boston.

Vrabel also addressed a WEEI claim that friction exists between him and his star quarterback, saying he came to New England “because Drake was the quarterback,” according to the Boston Herald.

Drake Maye’s Shoulder Injury History

Maye hurt his right throwing shoulder in the AFC Championship Game win at Denver on Jan. 25, pointing to a scramble in which Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga landed on him and drove the arm into the ground, according to a transcript of his comments.

NBC Sports Boston‘s Phil Perry reported that the problem predated the Denver hit, and no structural diagnosis has been made public.

Maye was limited in practice during Super Bowl week, then went full, and stayed off the Super Bowl LX injury report. After the loss to Seattle, he said he took a pain-relieving injection in the shoulder before the game, according to The Associated Press‘ Super Bowl coverage.

Maye ruled out offseason surgery, saying “Time’s the best healer,” as the AP reported.

By Aug. 1, he told Kay Adams his shoulder was “feeling great,” according to Boston.com‘s report.

Drake Maye’s Performance for New England Patriots This Season

Maye has thrown 1 touchdown and 6 interceptions across three games, with 585 yards and a 58.6 passer rating, according to StatMuse’s 2026 player stats page. Last season he posted 31 touchdowns, 8 interceptions and a league-best 113.5 rating.

Pro Football Focus grades him 41.2 overall, 35th among 36 quarterbacks, with 9 turnover-worthy plays on 98 dropbacks, according to PFF.

Graff also said Maye has posted negative dropback EPA in 6 straight games dating to last postseason, and that the decline “looks like it’s between the ears as much as anything physical,” as quoted by StatPro.

Boston Sports Journal‘s Greg A. Bedard said people inside the building were “befuddled” by Maye’s answers because “there is nothing wrong with his shoulder,” according to 985 The Sports Hub‘s report. But they apparently came around, as evidenced by Maye’s placement on the New England injury report Wednesday. The Patriots, 1-2, play at Buffalo on Sunday.