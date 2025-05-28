Patriots Second-Year Quarterback Ready to be Leader

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has eyes pointed at him entering his second professional season.

High expectations have been set for the quarterback now that he is the full-time starter, come week one. Maye will need to act on the field and in the locker room, respectively, to earn respect.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran joined WEEI’s Jones and Keefe and said he believes that Maye can be a leader for the Patriots next season.

“I think he’s very, very well-respected and liked because he is such a regular guy,” Curran said on the show. “He just understands the dynamic of a locker room and a group male atmosphere, for lack of a better word… I think that he’s excellent in that capacity.”

Maye Wants to Be a Leader With New England

Drake Maye understands what comes with being a quarterback.

The former North Carolina Tarheel understands that being a leader comes with playing the position.

“I’d like to hopefully call myself this year a leader and I think working towards that, I think just earning the guys respect,” Maye said at a press conference on May 1st. “A lot of new guys in here. Come in here and work hard show those guys that we picked up [in the offseason] my work ethic.”

If all goes well, Drake Maye can expect to get his first captain’s patch with New England.

How Will Maye Respond to Media Criticism

Tom E. Curran expressed his thoughts on how Drake Maye will respond to the media.

Given the Patriots’ performance last season, which was marked by a 4-13 record, the media were always on top of the team and their results.

“I don’t know how Maye felt about it, but he’s going to have to deal with us (the media) on a regular basis, week in and week out,” Curran said. “Is he going to be prickly? Is he going to be eye-rolling? Is he going to be able to rise above the way [Tom] Brady would? Or [Drew] Bledsoe?”

“That remains to be seen. There’s different types of leadership in the locker room. He’s going to be beloved. He’s just that type of kid.”

In OTAs last week, Maye threw four interceptions during 11-on-11 drills and garnered attention from the media.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Maye’s four-interception practice and said that everybody has bad days. He claimed that he has also seen improvement and that they will “not analyze every single practice.”

Drake Maye can continue to build on during the offseason and respond accordingly to what critics say.